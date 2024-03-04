InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Customizable Footwear with Non-Slip Base
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathryn S. of Memphis, TN is the creator of the Sassy Stepper, a set of non-slip footwear with various customizable uppers, allowing users to personalize their shoes while working in restaurants, bars, and more.
The non-slip base prevents serious injury while offering a way for people to alter the look of their footwear to match a specific style and personality.
The footwear is available in several sizes and styles like high heel, mid heel, and flats. The mid heel and flat versions feature the option to have laces or function as slip-on footwear. Users can wear custom and personalized shoes in the hospitality industry without sacrificing their safety. Footwear aesthetics can be matched to the wearer’s outfit or style preferences with ease, offering customization of patterns and logos, with and without laces, and much more.
The market for non-slip footwear, also known as slip-resistant or slip-resistant shoes, is experiencing steady growth on a year-over-year basis. This market caters to various industries and individuals who require footwear with enhanced traction to prevent slips and falls, especially in workplaces where the floor surfaces may be slippery. The healthcare and hospitality industries, including hospitals, nursing homes, and restaurants, have a high demand for non-slip footwear due to the nature of the work environment where spills and wet surfaces are common.
Beyond the workplace, consumers are increasingly aware of the benefits of slip-resistant footwear for everyday activities, particularly in regions with inclement weather. Manufacturers continually innovate in the design and technology of non-slip footwear, incorporating advanced materials and tread patterns to enhance traction without compromising comfort. The Sassy Stepper footwear can fit in any of these markets with its versatile and customizable design, offering a way for manufacturers to significantly expand their product lines.
Kathryn filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Sassy Stepper product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Sassy Stepper can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
