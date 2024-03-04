InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Artwork Frame that Illuminates when Nearby People are Detected via Motion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunil W. of Lake Forest, CA is the creator of Motion Activated Backlit Art, an illuminated artwork piece installed within a transparent enclosure. The artwork illuminates when motion is detected via a sensor, allowing the enclosed art to be easily seen when people are nearby.
The device is energy efficient because it is turned off when no motion is detected. The lighting illuminates the artwork and allows it to glow, therefore catching the eye of a customer.
The illumination activates through a motion sensor that identifies human movement. Users can place artwork within the enclosure, and have it easily viewed each time a person is nearby. The artwork can be displayed through transparent materials like acrylic, plastic sheet, or glass. This product can not only be used for art, but also for signs, directions, and/or indicators, as it grabs the attention of the observer when it illuminates. It prevents electronics from being active and wasting power when nobody is around to use or view them.
Current markets for artwork displays are growing on a year-over-year basis, driven by the increasing demand for unique and aesthetically pleasing ways to display artwork, photographs, and prints. Backlit frames add an extra layer of sophistication and visual appeal by incorporating lighting elements to highlight and illuminate the displayed content. Consumers often seek frames that complement their interior decor and provide an elegant way to showcase artwork.
Many manufacturers offer customizable features, allowing customers to choose the size, color, and intensity of the backlighting. Some frames may also allow for color-changing options or remote control capabilities. Furthermore, frames with user-friendly controls for adjusting lighting settings and changing artwork contribute to positive customer experiences. Lastly, versatility in terms of the types of artwork that can be displayed is a key consideration. The Motion Activated Backlit Art product offers even more versatility to these market contributions via its selective activation, only illuminating when motion is detected with the sensors.
Sunil filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Motion Activated Backlit Art product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Motion Activated Backlit Art can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
