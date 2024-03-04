APIKUR Denies Government of Iraq Claims of a Deal to Resume Oil Exports from Iraq's Kurdistan Region
EINPresswire.com/ -- APIKUR denies claims by Government of Iraq (Gol) officials that an agreement has been reached among the Gol, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the international oil companies (IOCs) to resume oil exports through the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline (ITP).
APIKUR's member companies would welcome the reopening of ITP. Regrettably, to date, we have not even seen any proposals from Gol or KRG for the agreements that would be required to do so.
Recently there have been several unfounded media statesments by senior Gol officials that a deal has been reached for IOCs to resume exports through the ITP. We do not understand the motivation for such misinformation but note that Iraq is reportedly losing $1 billion for each month that ITP remains closed.
APIKUR, also, notes that meetings were held in Baghdad on January 7-9, 2024, between representatives of the Gol, the KRG, and IOCs - including representatives of several APIKUR member companies. But, thus far, there has been no concrete progress towards that end presented to the members of APIKUR.
APIKUR member companies stand ready to meet again with Gol and KRG officials to swiftly resolve the issues to the benefit of all.
For more information, visit www.apikur.uk
For media inquiries:
Myles B. Caggins III, APIKUR Spokesman
myles.caggins@wordswarriors.com
media@apikur.uk
WhatsApp: +1-254-371-5704
Find APIKUR on Social Media:
X: @apikur_oil
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/apikur
About Us:
APIKUR's objective and purpose is to promote the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as an attractive destination for international oil and gas companies, service providers and investors. In addition, APIKUR aims to advocate for and represent the common interests of its members, function as a joint and effective voice towards all relevant stakeholders whether in the KRI, or elsewhere, and provide a forum for its members to share appropriate public industry information and best practices. APIKUR is a Company Limited by Guarantee established under English Law.
