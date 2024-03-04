Msckey Launches Huge Grand March Sale - 35% Off Top Microsoft Software

Msckey Launches Grand March Sale - 35% Off Top Microsoft Software Keys

Leading Microsoft Software Retailer Offers Unbeatable Discounts Sitewide for a Limited Time

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Msckey, a leading provider of genuine Microsoft software licenses, is kicking off its biggest promotion of the year - the Grand March Sale. For a limited time, customers can save 35% sitewide on must-have products including the newly-released Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus, Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating systems, productivity apps like Project and Visio, plus versatile coding tools in Visual Studio.

"We're excited to offer professionals and home users alike the opportunity to stock up on essential Microsoft programs at cheap prices," said Al Sharif, founder of Msckey. "Our Grand March Sale provides unmissable deals using coupon MAR35 on genuine software licenses for work, creativity and more."

Highlighted deals featured in the Msckey Grand March Sale include After Discount:

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus for Windows - $25.99

Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Business for Mac - $25.99

Windows 11 Pro - $24.69

Windows 11 Home - $19.49

Windows 10 Pro - $18.84

Windows 10 Home - $14

Microsoft Project 2021/2019 Professional - $38.99

Microsoft Visio 2021/2019 Professional - $38.99 & $32.49

Visual Studio 2022/2019 Professional - $52.64

With the end of support for Windows 10 LTSC coming in 2025, now is the ideal time for businesses and individuals to upgrade to Windows 11 at a discounted rate. The Grand March Sale also provides a cost-effective entry point for users needing the latest Office suites, developer tools, and more.

All software licenses sold through Msckey are 100% legitimate and guaranteed for life. Customers can make purchases with confidence knowing they'll receive genuine keys for maximum security and functionality.

"Don't let this massive 35% off opportunity pass you by," said Al Shairf. "The Msckey Grand March Sale won't last long, so I encourage everyone to take advantage while supplies last!"

About Msckey:

Msckey is a Microsoft Certified Partner trusted by thousands of customers worldwide for affordable software licensing. Learn more at msckey.com.