The new international independent agency, Boundless, with the ambition of making The World’s Most-Loved Ideas, launches

Boundless Founders: Paul Jackson, CEO; Roanna Williams, CCO and Stuart Walsh, CSO Boundless Logo Boundless is dedicated to the craft of creativity and advertising, which is why even it's logo has been crafted by hand.

Boundless, a new international independent agency comprised entirely of experts, with the ambition of making The World’s Most-Loved Ideas has just been launched

Boundless is a new international independent agency comprised entirely of experts, with the ambition of making The World’s Most-Loved IdeasTM.” — Paul Jackson

LONDON, ENGLAND, March 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For new independent agency, Boundless , the future is a blank canvas.It’s not every day, that three seasoned pros at the top of their game, come together to start a brand-new independent agency. In fact, given that the agency officially opens its doors on 29 February, it’s not even every year.The three pros in question: Roanna Williams , ex-CCO Network and current Chair of Creative Circle, PaulJackson, ex-CEO of Grey for ten years, and Stuart Walsh, ex-CSO of Grey for six years have united to formBoundless, an agency comprised entirely of experts, with the bold and, as they each openly admit, “quitescary” ambition of making The World’s Most-Loved IdeasTM.Currently operating across multiple countries in Europe and Africa with expansion plans for the Middle East by the end of 2024, the agency has already applied its philosophy of heartfelt creativity to bring about irresistible change for clients like Google and Diageo in Europe and Sony and Corona in South Africa. In fact, the short film created for Corona’s Moletele Lime Project has already won an Orchid and Gold at SAB’s Creative X Awards.Chief Creative Officer, Roanna, describes the agency’s vision as “creating the kind of work that makesindifference impossible, because when ideas are powerfully felt, rather than just seen, action is almostinevitable.”While the head of strategy, Stuart, echoes this, he takes great pains to explain the strategic genius at the heart of opening the agency on February 29th. “Now we only need to do anniversary parties every four years. The money we save can buy a great deal of tequila.”As for the name; why Boundless?That, you’ll have to ask them.Contact paul@boundless.net.za, visit www.boundless.net.za , or follow on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BoundlessZA LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/BoundlessZA Twitter: https://twitter.com/BoundlessZA YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BoundlessZA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BoundlessZA

Meet Boundless. An agency comprised entirely of experts, making The World’s Most-Loved Ideas™️. Get ready to fall in love with advertising again.