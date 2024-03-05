INNOVATION ZED AND ENHANCE-D COLLABORATE TO ELEVATE DIABETES MANAGEMENT THROUGH INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES

InsulCheck DOSE™ displayed alongside Enhance-D's platform.

Innovation Zed announces its strategic partnership with Enhance-D.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation Zed, a leading Irish R&D company specialising in innovative medical devices, announces its strategic partnership with Enhance-D, a Swiss company dedicated to enhancing diabetes and exercise management through its digital health platform. This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in utilising digital solutions to optimise diabetes therapy and patient outcomes.

Enhance-D, a pioneering force in diabetes management, offers a comprehensive platform designed to empower individuals living with diabetes. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and personalised solutions, Enhance-D's mission is to transform how diabetes is managed around exercise, providing patients with the tools and support they need to lead healthier lives.

Through this partnership, Innovation Zed's DOSE™ technology can seamlessly integrate into Enhance-D's platform. Innovation Zed's third-generation technology DOSE™ (trademarked InsulCheck for the diabetes market) captures and stores insulin injection data, empowering MDI (multiple daily injections) users. "We are very happy to collaborate with the team behind Enhance-D and advance our shared commitment to improve diabetes management,", said Dr Dean Minnock, CEO of Innovation Zed. "By integrating our InsulCheck DOSE™ technology into Enhance-D's innovative platform, we aim to empower users and their caregivers with real-time data and personalised support around exercise, ultimately improving their quality of life."

Enhance-D's dedication to redefining diabetes care aligns seamlessly with Innovation Zed's vision of leveraging technology to enhance patient outcomes. "This partnership with Innovation Zed represents a significant moment for us at Enhance-D. It's more than just a collaboration; it's a shared vision to revolutionise diabetes management around exercise by harnessing the power of integrated technologies. Through our combined efforts, we are working for a future where managing exercise and diabetes is more intuitive, efficient, and aligned with our users' lifestyles." remarked Federico Fontana, CEO at Enhance-D. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of diabetes care, highlighting the transformative potential of integrated technologies in addressing the complex challenges associated with chronic diseases. Innovation Zed and Enhance-D remain committed to improving the lives of individuals living with diabetes and look forward to the positive impact of this collaboration.

ABOUT ENHANCE-D Enhance-D is a pioneering company that revolutionises diabetes management around exercise through innovative technologies and personalised solutions. Committed to empowering individuals living with diabetes, Enhance-D offers a comprehensive platform that integrates advanced medical devices with digital therapeutics and personalised care, enabling patients to take control of their health journey. Learn more at www.enhance-d.com.

ABOUT INNOVATION ZED Innovation Zed is a leading provider of connected health solutions, specialising in developing innovative medical devices to support drug adherence and diabetes management. With a focus on leveraging technology to enhance patient outcomes, Innovation Zed continues to pioneer new methods for personalised condition management and improved drug adherence. Visit www.innovationzed.com to learn more.