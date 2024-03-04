Paving Stone Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts 2031 | At a CAGR of 7.9%

The emergence of carbon efficient paving stones is one of the major trends that is expected to boost the industry during the forecast periods.

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global paving stones market from 2021 to 2031.” — alliedmarketresearch

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The paving stone market was valued at $40.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $86.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Paving stone materials such as concrete and clay brick and quarry stones are more versatile and popular. They are also easily mouldable and available in a number of pricing ranges. While the functional characteristics of composite paving materials will continue to be important in the development of the paving materials market, the increase in on-road vehicle park, as well as the rapid growth of the residential sector, are driving the paving stone market size. The construction sector's increased usage of paving materials is also expected to boost the paving stone market share forecast period.

Drivers:

However, some of the disadvantages of paving stone include its certain unfavorable properties. Natural stone has the disadvantage of soaking much more moisture than concrete or brick. During the winter, moisture within the stones might freeze and cause the stones to crack. This causes a visible break on the surface of the stone, which might damage the entire look of the patio. These factors are anticipated to hamper the paving stone industry growth in the upcoming years.

The global rise in total length of roads, along with population growth, will drive the expansion of the paving materials market over the coming years. Additionally, the demand for smart highways is rising due to the growing number of accidents on the roads around the world, particularly in hilly areas. According to the WHO, road accidents claim the lives of about 1.3 million people every year, while 20 to 50 million others have mild to moderate injuries. Due to the rising number of traffic accidents, there is a growing demand for smart highways, which provides the paving stone market opportunities

SegmentationBased On:

The global paving stone market is segmented based on paving material, natural stone pavers, application, end-use, and region.

By paving material, it is segregated into concrete pavers, natural stone pavers, and clay brick pavers. As per natural stone pavers, it is classified into granite, marble, limestone, slate, sandstone, and others.

According to application, it is divided into driveway, walkway, patio, pool decks, garden, and others. Depending on end-use, it is bifurcated into residential construction and commercial construction.

Region wise, the paving stone market analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the paving stone market report include Thomas Armstrong Group, Marshalls.co.uk, NGM Blocks, Pavestone UK Ltd., Anchor Block Company, ARO Granite Industries Ltd., Unilock, Mumal Marbles Pvt. Ltd., Arvicon International, and Wienerberger.

