Utimaco and InfoSec Global Partner to Facilitate PQC Migration and Enable Enterprises to Achieve Cryptographic Agility

InfoSec Global Partners with Utimaco

Partnership enables enterprises to meet PQC migration requirements while adopting best practices for key management, and cryptographic agility.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utimaco, a leading global provider of IT security solutions, and InfoSec Global, the leader in cryptographic vulnerability management and agility, today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership to enable commercial and government enterprises to discover and inventory cryptographic assets and achieve cryptographic agility as they tackle the challenges of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) migration. In addition to a technical integration and go-to-market partnership, Utimaco is also the latest shareholder in InfoSec Global, following investments from Merlin Ventures and Synopsys.

Quantum computing is advancing our ability to solve complex problems at speeds unimaginable by traditional computers. At the same time, quantum computing poses a critical threat to sensitive systems and data across practically every enterprise. Today’s data is protected by classical encryption methods, such as RSA and ECC, which rely on the complexity of mathematical algorithms. Quantum computers have the capability to break these algorithms.

Enterprises are heeding requirements to prepare for this post-quantum reality while immediately remediating cryptographic vulnerabilities to mitigate harvest now, decrypt later attacks. In response to these threats, Utimaco and InfoSec Global have partnered to enable organizations to identify their quantum computing risks and to become crypto-agile to secure their data, identities, and other valuable assets. While the post-quantum risk impacts practically every enterprise, post-quantum cryptography requirements are especially driving enterprises in Financial Services, Banking, Government, and other regulated sectors to take immediate actions, such as inventorying all cryptographic assets and establish a baseline prioritization of risks to remediate cryptographic vulnerabilities. This partnership helps organizations achieve this by:

• Empowering enterprises with cryptographic discovery, analysis, and monitoring. InfoSec Global’s AgileSec™ Analytics platform helps organizations quickly scan their core systems, create a comprehensive inventory of cryptographic assets, uncover hidden vulnerabilities, and proactively assure cryptographic hygiene.

• Adding an extra layer of quantum-safe security to digital processes such as document signing or code signing, issuing of PQC or hybrid certificates for public key infrastructures (PKI), or key injection and chip personalization by executing quantum-safe crypto algorithms within the secure boundaries of Utimaco’s Q-safe u.trust Anchor General Purpose HSM (Hardware Security Module).

"Our combined expertise establishes an ecosystem of advanced cryptographic solutions that empowers organizations to stay ahead of the curve," said Nagy Moustafa, Co-Founder and CEO at InfoSec Global.

"Utimaco's commitment to innovation resonates deeply with our core values. Their robust hardware security solutions and our innovative cryptographic management platform unlock unique security and flexibility for our customers. This partnership is more than just an investment; it is a testament to our shared vision for the future of secure computing. Together, we will redefine the industry standard for cryptographic agility and empower organizations to thrive in the digital age."

“This partnership with InfoSec Global takes our engagement in Post-Quantum Cryptography to the next level. We are excited to be working with their highly skilled team and to provide our complementary solutions to our joint customer base,” added Stefan Auerbach, CEO at Utimaco. “More and more organizations are looking to understand how they can prepare and protect their data in a quantum computing environment, and with this partnership, we are meeting exactly this demand.”

About Utimaco

Utimaco is a global platform provider of trusted Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions and services with headquarters in Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, CA (USA). Utimaco develops on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules, solutions for key management, data protection and identity management as well as data intelligence solutions for regulated critical infrastructures and Public Warning Systems. Utimaco is one of the world's leading manufacturers in its key market segments.

500+ employees around the globe create innovative solutions and services to protect data, identities and communication networks with responsibility for global customers and citizens. Customers and partners in many different industries value the reliability and long-term investment security of Utimaco’s high-security products and solutions. Find out more on www.utimaco.com.

About Infosec Global

InfoSec Global is a cryptographic security company that specializes in providing next-generation cryptographic discovery, agility, and management solutions from the firmware up through endpoint applications. Their secure software enables the management and agility of all cryptographic assets across a digital ecosystem, enabling organizations and government agencies to automate and orchestrate cryptography usage, eliminate cryptographic vulnerabilities, facilitate compliance, and achieve post-quantum safety. Learn more at www.infosecglobal.com.