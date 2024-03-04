EYWA Dubai Wins Big at The Oscars Of Real Estate Awards at the International Property Awards in London
EYWA WINS World’s Best Property, 2023-2024 and The Best International Apartment/Condominium Development in the World
“As a company, we never stand still. We’re always innovating and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible within our industry.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury real estate developer R.Evolution makes its mark winning two awards for the revolutionary and sustainable building in the UAE
— Alex Zagrebelny, the founder and CEO of R.Evolution
EYWA is proud to announce the remarkable success of EYWA at the International Property Awards. The title of the Best International Apartment/Condominium Development and World’s Best Property, 2023-24 is a global recognition of R.Evolution’s vision for the future of people-centered real estate with a focus on the health, well-being, and longevity of people and the planet as well as a testament to the outstanding quality of biophilic architecture, design and innovation of the project.
EYWA’s winning showcases the project’s regional and global impact. It positions EYWA as a leader in the international real estate market.
Alex Zagrebelny, the founder and CEO of R.Evolution, elaborated on the company's commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries within the real estate industry. “As a company, we never stand still. We’re always innovating and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible within our industry.
"As a leader, it's my responsibility to pose challenging questions and inspire others in the industry to do the same. These awards validate our vision for the future of real estate, prioritizing the health and well-being of individuals and the planet. Our ultimate goal is to design homes, workspaces, and recreational areas that promote health, happiness, and spiritual growth. We achieve this by integrating ancient wisdom with cutting-edge technologies and the highest standards of sustainability."
“R.Evolution has not shied away from big goals and big achievements during the past 25 years, and there are no signs of us slowing down. Our expansion plans continue at an even more rapid pace. With so many new projects in the pipeline, the world of luxury sustainable well-being real estate can expect to see so much more innovation, transformation, and future gazing from the EYWA Movement,” he added.
EYWA is a game changer in the real estate market, it redefines urban living on Earth. It is the perfect home where well-being is truly the essence of living – ancient wisdom combined with the most advanced technology to promote health and longevity. The project integrates Vastu Shastra principles with cutting-edge technologies to harmonise energies and create a nurturing environment that supports well-being, where spiritual growth, optimum health, and a sustainable lifestyle come together most seamlessly without compromising a luxury lifestyle.
From crystals to advanced air and water systems, every aspect of EYWA aims to elevate living standards. EYWA stands as a testament to environmental consciousness, boasting both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certifications for enhanced well-being, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. It sets a new standard with UAE's highest air quality and a pioneering centralised system providing "living" water to each apartment, offering numerous health benefits including anti-aging and anti-allergy properties. All these make EYWA the most health-conscious building in the world and gain the title of World’s Best Property, 2023-24 and Best International Apartment/Condominium Development in the world 2023-2024.
International Property Awards 2023-2024 – London 2024, by R.Evolution:
• International Property Awards, 2023-2024 – World's Best Property, EYWA (Special Recognition)
• International Property Awards, 2023-2024 – Best International Apartment/Condominium Development in the world EYWA
• European Property Awards, 2023-2024 – Best Office Development 22 Palms
• European Property Awards, 2023-2024 – Best Office Architecture 22 Palms
• Arabian Property Awards, 2023-2024 - Best Apartment/Condominium Development - EYWA
• Arabian Property Awards, 2023-2024 - Best Residential High-Rise Development in Dubai - EYWA
About R.Evolution
R.Evolution has been creating award-winning architectural masterpieces for 25 years in countries such as Latvia, Germany, Spain and United Arab Emirates, across residential, hotel, office, and infrastructure projects. It’s renowned for bringing a unique approach to living in the real estate space. Each project under R.Evolution possesses a revolutionary vision, one that is designed to be integral to evolving real estate in its host city building a new generation of unconventional, innovative, and sustainable living environments.
R.Evolution’s main goal as a developer is to meet the needs of investors and customers through carefully placing financial accents, maximization of usable area, and professional and timely management of the development process.
Together we can create a better future through real estate.
https://byrevolution.com/
