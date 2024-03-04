Historic Win for the Mountain Designs Wild Women Team at Legend Adventure Race in Australia

Team Mountain Designs Wild Women on the finish line at Legend XPD Team Mountain Designs Wild Women on the final coastal trek at Legend XPD Team Mountain Designs Wild Women win Legend XPD in Australia Team Mountain Designs Wild Women celebrate a historic win at Legend XPD Team Mountain Designs Wild Women

The win was the first time in the history of the sport that an all women’s team has won a major international expedition adventure race.

“For these races you need a team with no ego, and bucket loads of humility, who have a shared goal, that is put ahead of everyone else’s needs to look good.” — Alina McMaster