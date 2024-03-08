broncolor introduces the Satos Charging Station, enhancing convenience for photographic equipment rentals
The new broncolor Satos Charging Station with the optional bushings to facilitate stacking multiple Charging Stations on top of each other
The new broncolor Charging Station is tailored to meet the requirements of equipment rentals, streamlining the charging process and ensures best battery care.
Equipment rentals belong to our most important customers. They not only buy our products - they also bring our brand in front of top photographers and assistants worldwide.”ALLSCHWIL, BL, SWITZERLAND, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tailored to meet the specific requirements of equipment rentals in the photographic industry, the Charging Station complements the latest Satos power pack system from broncolor. It not only streamlines the charging process but also ensures optimal battery care during storage. The station accommodates up to four Satos slide-in batteries, allowing parallel charging and keeps them conveniently ready for the next rental client.
— Boris A. Horn, CEO broncolor
Addressing the discerning needs of the rental industry, the Satos and Pulso L offer an unparalleled range of applications, catering to both flash and continuous light requirements as well as studio use on mains power and on-location with batteries – all in only one system. The new Charging Station further elevates the convenience for equipment rentals and larger studios, providing enhanced comfort for users seeking top-tier equipment. Like the entire Satos system, the Charging Station boasts a user-friendly operation, with batteries easily inserted and efficiently cared for while in the station.
The Charging Station features a direct display of battery charging status, offering users a swift and accurate assessment of their readiness. Its multi-voltage design ensures global compatibility, automatically adapting to various voltages ranging from 100-230V. An optional bushing is available to facilitate stacking multiple Charging Stations on top of each other.
Crafted with precision and care, the Charging Station proudly bears the "Made in Switzerland" label, aligning with the high-quality standards of the entire Satos series.
The product is available through all authorized broncolor partners, and a special promotion for equipment rentals is in effect until 15 April 2024.
About broncolor
Shaping the world of commercial photography for more than 60 years, Bron Elektronik has been manufacturing professional flash and continuous light solutions for photography and videography under its legendary brand, broncolor. Renowned for premium products offering the best operating convenience, long-term value, and reliability, professionals in the fields of commercial photography, ecommerce, as well as cultural heritage, trust broncolor for their demanding lighting needs. The power pack and monolight solutions, along with an extensive range of high-quality light modifiers and the iconic broncolor Para reflectors, are integral components in many prestigious studios worldwide. broncolor is dedicated to its Swiss heritage and maintains development and production facilities in the heart of Europe - Switzerland.
