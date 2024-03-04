Market Size of KSA Last Mile Delivery Industry Worth $520.9 Million by 2030 | Growing at 6.3% CAGR

KSA Last Mile Delivery Industry Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “KSA Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Service Type (B2B and B2C), Delivery Time (Regular Delivery and Express & Same-day Delivery) and End Use (E-commerce, Retail & FMCG, Healthcare, Mails & Packages, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".

𝐊𝐒𝐀 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 :

The market size of KSA last mile delivery industry was valued at $285.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $520.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Beam Abdul Latif Jameel (S:mile),

Agility,

Ajex,

ARAMEX,

Aymakan,

Bahri,

Careem,

CMA CGM Group(CEVA Logistics),

Diggipacks,

Kintetsu World Express, Inc.,

Kuehne+Nagel,

Masar Tracking,

NAQEL EXPRESS.

SAEE,

Safe Arrival,

SALASA,

Saudi Post,

SMSA Express Transportation Company Ltd.

Thabit Logistics,

Zajil Express.

The last mile delivery, also known as last mile logistics, is the last leg of a journey comprising the movement of goods from a transportation hub or warehouse to their final delivery destination. Last mile delivery aims to deliver items to customers as quickly as possible while minimizing company costs. The last mile delivery accounts for more than ~50% of the total shipping cost.

The growth of the KSA last mile delivery is majorly driven by development of the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers & retailers on logistics service are the factors that hamper the growth of the last mile delivery market. On the contrary, rise in adoption of electric vehicles for cost-effective delivery, introduction of autonomous vehicles for last mile delivery purpose, and surge in number of urban warehouses to meet the growing demand are some of the potential factors that are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia serves as one of major destinations for start-ups among other countries such as New Zealand and Japan, which notably contributes toward the market growth.

In addition, cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system and rise in venture capital & strategic investments supplement the growth of the KSA last mile delivery market.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

COVID-19 has presented the world with an unprecedented economic, humanitarian, and healthcare challenge. Lockdown measures have helped to contain the spread of coronavirus, but exacted an immense economic toll. On the business side, the logistics and transportation sectors are among the hardest hit. Despite initial fluctuations in demand, the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the growth of the e-commerce sector. Moreover, increase in digital payments such as online transactions were observed during pandemic period for last mile delivery services. Restrictions on movement during pandemic period resulted in shift of consumer toward online payments system rather than traditional cash-on-delivery payment system..

𝐊𝐒𝐀 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 :

𝐁𝐲𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐓𝐘𝐏𝐄 :

B2B

B2C

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 :

Regular Delivery

Express and Same day Delivery

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐍𝐃 𝐔𝐒𝐄 :

E Commerce

Retail and FMCG

Healthcare

Mails and Packages

Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By service type, the B2C segment is expected to register significant growth, registering a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Depending on delivery time, regular segment is projected to lead the KSA market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the e-commerce segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

