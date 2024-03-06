New Ford Models to Buy this 2024 in Idaho
Find your perfect match for Idaho's rugged landscapes - from the legendary Bronco to the all-electric F-150 Lightning.NAMPA, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corwin Ford Nampa is the partner in finding the vehicle that fits the budget, lifestyle, and preferences in the rugged landscapes of Idaho. Here's an overview of every Ford model to consider for the purchase in the great state of Idaho this 2024:
Ford Bronco
The legendary off-roader, starting at $30,800, returns with a retro design, two or four-door options, and powerful engine choices, including a 2.7L EcoBoost with 330 horsepower. It's designed for conquering any terrain with rear-wheel or selectable four-wheel drive.
Ford Bronco Sport
A more compact off-road option, starting at $28,545, offering playful design, removable roof panels, and a choice between a 2.0L EcoBoost with 203 horsepower or a 2.3L EcoBoost with 250 horsepower.
Ford Bronco Raptor
For extreme off-road enthusiasts, the Bronco Raptor, starting at $73,795, comes with a 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine delivering 418 horsepower, wider fenders, and advanced four-wheel drive.
Ford Edge
A comfortable and versatile SUV, starting at $39,150, designed for scenic highway cruises. Offers a choice between a 2.0L EcoBoost with 250 horsepower or a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 with 335 horsepower, with optional all-wheel drive.
Ford Escape
For eco-conscious drivers, starting at $28,070, the Escape offers a hybrid powertrain boasting 41 mpg city and 44 mpg highway. A 1.5L EcoBoost engine with 181 horsepower is also available.
Ford Expedition
A spacious family adventure vehicle, starting at $54,895, with three rows of seating, ample cargo space, and a powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine producing 400 horsepower.
Ford Explorer
Balancing capability and comfort, starting at $36,620, with seating for up to seven, available hybrid powertrain, and a 2.3L EcoBoost engine with 300 horsepower.
Ford F-150
The iconic truck, starting at around $36,790, known for its towing and payload capacities. Options include a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 to a 3.5L EcoBoost High-Output V6 with 450 horsepower.
Ford F-150 Raptor
Unrivaled off-road dominance, starting at $73,795, featuring a 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine generating 450 horsepower, advanced terrain management, and high-performance shocks.
Ford F-150 Lightning
The groundbreaking all-electric truck, starting at $46,974, offering up to 580 horsepower, 775 lb-ft of torque, and a range of up to 320 miles.
Ford F-Series Super Duty
For ultimate towing and hauling, starting at $41,290, with powerful engine options and towing capacities exceeding 37,000 pounds.
Ford Maverick
A compact, fuel-efficient truck, starting at $22,190, with a hybrid powertrain achieving an EPA-estimated 42 mpg in the city and 50 mpg on the highway.
Ford Mustang
The iconic muscle car, starting at $27,205, with options like a 2.3L EcoBoost engine with 332 horsepower or a 5.0L V8 with 450 horsepower.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
An all-electric SUV with Mustang spirit, starting at $46,995, offering up to 480 horsepower and a range of up to 312 miles.
Ford Ranger
A mid-size truck, starting at $30,800, offering various trims, including the adventurous Badlands and luxurious Wildtrak, with engine choices of 2.3L EcoBoost with 300 horsepower or 2.7L EcoBoost with 330 horsepower.
Ford Ranger Raptor
For off-road dominance in a mid-size package, starting at $73,795, with a 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine generating 418 horsepower.
Why Choose Corwin Ford Nampa?
With so many Ford dealerships in Idaho, why do customers in Idaho choose Corwin Ford Nampa above all others? Here are some reasons why:
Family owned business for over 100 years.
Huge selection & tailored expertise.
Competitive prices & flexible financing.
Award-winning service & parts.
Positive customer reviews.
By choosing Corwin Ford Nampa, its not just buying a vehicle; its choosing a trusted partner for all your vehicle needs. Visit our dealership today and discover the Corwin Ford difference!
We are located at 5707 E Gate Blvd, Nampa, ID 83687. We serve customers in Nampa, Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Kuna, Eagle, Emmett, Idaho City, Wilder, New Plymouth, Star, Middleton, Weiser, Payette, Horseshoe Bend, Mountain Home, Idaho, and surrounding states.
Browse Our New Ford Vehicles Inventory.
Jack Pine
Corwin Ford Nampa
+1 775-329-8800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook