Brian Bartes, Best-Selling Author, Inspires Transformation Through His Podcast "LifeExcellence with Brian Bartes"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Bartes, a prominent best-selling author, keynote speaker, and highly regarded success coach, is charting a new course to impact lives positively and spread his message of turning every day into a "masterpiece" through his uplifting podcast, "LifeExcellence with Brian Bartes." He says, "If you're committed to enhancing performance and achieving greater success, then you're in the right place."

"I believe we are at a crossroads; the world is moving incredibly fast, and not all that is happening is good," explains Bartes. "Despite the need for action, leadership, and solutions to these challenges, it seems apathy and mediocracy are the norm."

In a world marked by challenges and uncertainties, Bartes identifies a crucial need for individuals to take charge and provide favorable resolutions in today's society. "Life Excellence with Brian Bartes" motivates listeners to achieve success in every part of their lives. Each episode of his inspiring podcast features guests who have achieved excellence in one or more areas of life. Through their inspirational stories, Bartes and his guests impart valuable insights, tools, techniques, and strategies to empower listeners to be the best version of themselves.

"LifeExcellence is my personal philosophy for life. And it means constant and never-ending improvement in every area of life," says Bartes. "The hope for our show is that we will motivate and inspire you to live your best life."

Listeners can tune in to "Life Excellence with Brian Bartes" for engaging hour-long episodes, accessible on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and all major listening platforms. The bi-weekly podcast allows individuals to envision more significant aspirations and live each day to its fullest potential, says Bartes. Catch every episode to increase personal and professional growth, he adds.

Brian Bartes is a best-selling author, speaker, and success coach. For more than 30 years, Brian has devoted himself to personal development, success, motivation, and leadership, applying what he has learned as a practitioner. His client list includes Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, universities, and associations. Brian has also written four books, including “Life Lessons: A Guide to Creating and Living Your Best Life," and has contributed to several others.

Brian helps clients to dream bigger dreams and to make each day a masterpiece. He says to tune in to “LifeExcellence with Brian Bartes” to improve and enhance life and live productively.

To learn more about Brian Bartes and his inspirational work or to book him for a speaking engagement, click here: https://brianbartes.com/

For more information about Bartes’ podcast "LifeExcellence with Brian Bartes,” click here: www.youtube.com/brianbartes