Probal Is Taking Afrobeats Music To Blockchain

The Rapid Rise of Afrobeats: Global Recognition, Increase In Talent, and Capital Constraints Pave the Way for Probal's Intervention.

Access to funding remains a formidable challenge for emerging afrobeats artists and filmmakers. Probal addresses this hurdle by empowering creatives to garner support directly from their fan base.”
— Wari Isaac
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Probal is proud to announce its official launch. The is platform introducing blockchain to afrobeats music industry, offering fans an unprecedented opportunity to engage with their favorite artists through blockchain-powered authenticity.

The debut project, "SCALAR - MIC Terry Featuring T-Classic." Renowned artist MIC Terry collaborates with the illustrious T-Classic, known for his chart-topping hits under Sony Music West Africa Limited, to deliver an electrifying musical experience.

At the core of Probal's mission is the democratization of ownership in the creative sphere. Through the platform, fans can mint NFTs of their preferred afrobeats music artists' and filmmakers' projects, establishing verifiable ownership of unique digital assets. Each NFT represents a tangible stake in the creative endeavor, with fans possessing a proportional share of its value based on their minted percentage.

Wari Isaac, co-founder, and CEO of Probal emphasized the platform's transformative impact on the industry: "Access to funding remains a formidable challenge for emerging afrobeats artists and filmmakers. Probal addresses this hurdle by empowering creatives to garner support directly from their fan base."

Probal's unveiling marks a watershed moment for afrobeats enthusiasts, offering an immersive platform to connect, support, and co-own cultural milestones in the music and film landscape.

For more information about Probal and its innovative offerings, please visit Probal.

Let's make history together!

