3rd Annual Mississippi Cannabis Festival & Inaugural Southern Bud Bowl

Mississippi Cannabis Festival Southern Bud Bowl Opulent High

Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival

Advocacy in cannabis is connecting both the cannabis enthusiasts, and the “canna curious” in an environment where both can be educated, inspired, and entertained, while promoting unity, and inclusion.” — Natalie Jones Bonner and Shana Burney

BILOXI, MS, US, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd Annual Mississippi Cannabis Festival and Inaugural Southern Bud Bowl will take place April 20, 2024 and April 21, 2024 in Biloxi, Mississippi. This annual event is hosted on the Biloxi Town Green located at 710 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi, MS 39531 by event organizers Opulent High, a local Gulf Coast company.

This annual event is organized for the purpose of celebrating cannabis legalization in Mississippi, and for the continuing education of the general public about related laws, regulations, cannabis science, policy, industry partnerships, patient care, medical marijuana card registration services, criminal justice reform, and social equity issues.

These festivals are fostered in community outreach with festival attendees having the opportunity to attend educational sessions covering various topics such as federal and state laws, government regulations, the science of cannabis, public policy, how to become a industry supplier, patient care services, criminal justice reform, and social equity issues within the nation's cannabis industry.

In addition to educational and informational sessions, there will be local retailers, service providers, food trucks, entertainers, and more. The educational topics range from the Business of Cannabis, Dispensary Operations, the Art of Extraction, the Economics of Cannabis, Federal and State Cannabis Policies, the Science behind the Plant, Medicinal Uses of Cannabis, Cooking with Cannabis, Women in Cannabis, and how Fitness and Cannabis use intersect. It is the organizers hope attendees will walk away with a better understanding of the plant, the related science, policy, criminal justice issues, social equity issues, industry opportunities, and how to obtain your medical marijuana card if warranted.

This year's festival is a two (2) day event. The Main Festival event will take place on Saturday, April 20th from Noon until 8:00pm, and on the following day a Sunday Brunch will be held on April 21st on the Town Green from 11:00am until 3:00pm. The Sunday Brunch Event is advertised as "Baked at Brunch", where guests are served a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, as well as beverages to include mimosas, while listening to a selection of popular music. These events are for those who are aged 21 and older.

This year will also launch the inaugural Southern Bud Bowl, where hemp cultivators and retailers in the Southern United States can enter their products into a competition for judging, and possibly be named Southern Bud Bowl 2024 Champion, receiving trophies, and a cash prize.

General Admission Tickets for Saturday are $10.00. However if you would prefer to access the VIP Tent for a hot meal, a SWAG bag of goodies, beverages, and more, the VIP Tent Tickets for Saturday are $65.00. If you want to continue the fun on Sunday, the Baked at Brunch Tickets are $65.00.

The Opulent High organizers are still accepting Sponsorship for the event. If you are interested in being a Sponsorship and or placing an ad in the Festival Brochure details can be found at www.cannabisfestivalms.com

If you have questions, or require any additional information, please feel free to contact the organizers via email at mscannabisfestival@gmail.com. The event organizers are Founder Natalie Bonner and Co-founder Shana Burney. The Opulent High Team can be reached via email at mscannabisfestival@gmail.com.