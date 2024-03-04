Gilbert Mayor: Shane Krauser Candidacy Receiving National Attention
Shane Krauser is a married father of six, a retired felony prosecutor, and a current candidate for mayor of Gilbert, AZ.GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just a few months remaining before the primary election set for July 30, 2024, Shane Krauser’s campaign to become Gilbert’s next mayor is reaching far beyond the town’s limits.
Since announcing his candidacy in December 2022, Krauser has done over 100 public events in the town of more than 250,000 people, ranging from “meet and greets” to gatherings in the park. He has also been asked to speak about his campaign at numerous events outside of Gilbert.
“I think we are running a very atypical campaign. The focus at the local level often revolves around sign campaigns, but I want to change the landscape of how we engage one another when deciding who will represent us politically. Too much is at stake to do it any other way. I want to talk with the people, hear about their concerns, and work together to find real solutions,” said Shane Krauser.
Aside from his community engagement, Krauser’s core message continues to resonate with the people.
“Leaving people alone, government following the rules, and ensuring that the people keep the fruits of their labor is the essence of what I stand for, and these simple ideas resonate with the overwhelming majority of people, regardless of party affiliation. I believe people find real hope for the future in the midst of such powerful governing principles,” noted Shane Krauser.
Because of his compelling messaging, community organizations, political groups, and schools continue to request Krauser’s presence.
One particular upcoming engagement is taking Shane Krauser all of the way to the Atlantic Seaboard of Maine, where he is slated to be the keynote speaker at the Somerset County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner in March 2024.
“When I heard Shane Krauser speak, I knew that his profound message, the way he touches people intellectually and emotionally, and the overall uniqueness of his political approach had to be experienced by the people of Maine. The entire country would do well to listen,” said Rosalie Rollins, who helped facilitate Krauser’s appearance.
Krauser, who has vast experience as a trial attorney and collegiate adjunct faculty where he taught criminal and constitutional law, receives requests to speak weekly, and he does his best to accommodate every single one.
“I’m in the midst of one of the most important races in all of Arizona, and this is my main focus. However, if I can impact and inspire other communities around the country into action through this process, I’m honored to play a role,” said Shane Krauser.
His motto of “our best days are ahead” is certainly catching the attention of many, and Krauser hopes it will play a vital role in securing victory in his effort to become Gilbert’s next mayor.
“I am so thankful that the people are giving me and my ideas a hearing,” said Krauser. “In just a few months, the people will decide if they want my vision for the future and a new style of leadership implemented. If so, I’d be honored to serve.”
