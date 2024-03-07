Brendan Jacobson, Formerly of Google, Joins TapClicks Executive Team

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing Cloud solutions, including automated data warehousing, reporting intelligence, and marketing workflow management for media companies, digital marketing agencies, and brands, today announced that Brendan Jacobson, formerly at Google, has joined TapClicks as Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development.

Brendan Jacobson has spent over a decade at Google, most recently working on product partnerships and channel strategy for some of its most strategic partners. At TapClicks, he will focus on accelerating growth via strategic business and technology partnerships.

“Brendan’s experience at Google in developing and supporting both business and technology partners is invaluable. His expertise will accelerate TapClicks’ growth,” said Chel Heler, Executive General Manager at TapClicks. “His presence and insights in the digital marketing arena will lead to quantifiable results benefiting all TapClicks partners.”

“TapClicks has enjoyed impressive success in the very exciting Smart Marketing arena,” commented Jacobson. “I look forward to expanding this integrated ecosystem, with positive ROI for both our clients and partners.”

Jacobson previously worked in sales and marketing roles at Zagat Survey, the New York Mets, and the San Francisco Giants. He holds a BA in Political Science from UCLA.

