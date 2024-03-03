BioEquity Holdings Inc. Expands its Healthcare Network in Canada through Strategic Acquisitions
BioEquity Holdings Inc. is broadening its reach in Canada by acquiring holistic and mental health clinics to offer better healthcare access.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioEquity Holdings Inc., a key player in the Canadian healthcare sector, is actively working towards improving the landscape of holistic and mental health services across the country. By acquiring and forming partnerships with holistic health and mental health clinics, BioEquity aims to make healthcare services more accessible to Canadians, focusing on professional and effective care.
Founded by Tyler Ford in 2021, BioEquity Holdings Inc. has quickly become notable for its approach to healthcare management and accessibility. The company's strategy involves acquiring clinics and healthcare facilities to build a network that prioritizes patient and practitioner-centered management alongside recovery-focused operational systems.
BioEquity has incorporated three clinics into its network: Body & Soul Chiropractic in Lethbridge, Alberta; Transformation Counselling in Waterloo, Ontario; and MacNeill Chiropractic in Fort McMurray, Ontario. These establishments represent the initial steps in BioEquity's plan to enhance healthcare accessibility across Canada.
The company leverages more than 200 years of combined experience in business and clinical operations to support its acquisitions and partnerships. This experience is crucial for its mission to bring coherence to the holistic health and mental health sectors, offering management strategies that allow healthcare professionals to focus on patient care.
A notable challenge for many holistic and mental health clinics is securing financing due to their minimal tangible assets and low cash flow. BioEquity addresses this issue by providing an attractive exit strategy for business owners, utilizing the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption (LCGE) to facilitate nearly $1 million in tax-free sales for eligible businesses.
Ensuring high-quality patient care while maintaining favorable working conditions for healthcare practitioners and staff is central to BioEquity's mission. This commitment influences all aspects of the company's operations, setting BioEquity apart in healthcare.
As BioEquity continues to expand its network by acquiring more clinics, its goal remains to support the health and well-being of Canadians across the country. The company's ongoing efforts underscore its dedication to improving the accessibility and quality of healthcare services nationwide.
BioEquity Holdings Inc. welcomes healthcare clinics and professionals interested in exploring partnership opportunities to get in touch. There is a significant opportunity to contribute to a more robust and accessible healthcare system in Canada.
https://www.bioequityholdings.com/
About Company:
BioEquity Holdings Inc. specializes in acquiring and managing holistic health and mental health clinics across Canada. With a team that has managed over 500 companies, clinics, and hospitals and a portfolio valued at over $2 billion, BioEquity is committed to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality nationwide.
