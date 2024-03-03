ArtScene | the Podcast Presents: Exclusive Video Episode Featuring Michael Bell - ‘the Voice’ of QACPS Arts

Michael Bell filming at TV Delmarva Studios with Michael Sprouse The Voice of ArtScene | the Podcast Subscribe to ArtScene | the Podcast

QACPS premieres exclusive one-hour video featuring Michael Bell, the driving force behind the arts in Queen Anne’s and ‘the Voice’ of ArtScene | the Podcast.

My primary goal is to help everyone be known, feel loved, and stay inspired.” — Michael Bell

CENTREVILLE, MD, USA, March 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queen Anne's County Public Schools (QACPS) is excited to announce the premiere of an exclusive one-hour video episode, which aired on March 1st, featuring the remarkable journey and contributions of nationally acclaimed Supervisor of Visual and Performing Arts and Media—Michael Bell.

In this engaging conversation, Michael Bell, ‘the Voice’ of ArtScene | the Podcast, shares his insights and perspectives. Filmed at TV Delmarva Studios, this episode offers viewers an unprecedented glimpse into Bell's world, from his beginnings as a young artist in New York City to national recognitions in education.

Hosted by TV personality and former Washington, D.C. gallery owner Michael Sprouse, delve into the extraordinary experiences shaping Bell's artistic vision, leadership style, and mission to empower teachers to 'stay artists.'

Bell’s recent accolades include the QACPS 2024 Outstanding Leadership Award and the prestigious National Art Education Association (NAEA) 2024 National Administration and Supervision Art Educator Award, a distinction bestowed upon just one Art Supervisor in the entire nation, distinguishing Bell as a leader in arts education nationwide. Previously, he was awarded the NAEA Eastern Region Supervisor of the Year in 2022.

Acknowledging his talented teachers first and foremost, along with support from his Curriculum and Instruction team and Dr. Patty Saelens, recognized as the 2023 Maryland Superintendent of the Year, Bell revolutionized the curriculum. He introduced new courses aligned with contemporary studio trends and pioneered initiatives like establishing National Art Honor Societies and National Honor Society for Dance Arts™ Chapters at both QACPS high schools.

Additionally, Bell spearheaded the creation of new courses such as ‘Visual Journaling’ and new initiatives like ArtScene—QACPS’ first district-wide student art shows, K-12.

Teachers have also earned widespread recognition, with four of the past five QACPS Teachers of the Year being under his supervision, and students have been spotlighted through 'Arts Teens of the Week' features contributed by Bell to local newspapers. Other noteworthy achievements under Bell’s leadership in Visual Arts include MAEA's 2023 Secondary Art Educator of the Year, Regional Scholastic Art award winners, a National Scholastic Art Gold Medalist in Painting, the 2023 NAEA National Art Honor Society Sponsor of the Year, and the prestigious 2024 NAEA National Rising Star Award—an annual honor bestowed upon one student nationwide in art. Students in QACPS have also collectively surpassed the one-million-dollar mark in art scholarships earned in the past year alone.

Extending influence beyond the Visual Arts includes annual Maryland Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest winners in Media, a finalist for the 2023 Maryland Librarian of the Year award, a 2023 MMEA New Music Educator and Arts Administrator of the Year. Students have achieved medals and All-State honors in Chorus, Band, and Dance programs. QACPS students have also garnered awards for their contributions to a 'Together We're Better' statewide art contest at Maryland's Disabilities Day at the Legislature, underscoring the importance of empowering students with disabilities, particularly those with Autism, within the school and community.

Bell receives his NAEA National Supervisor of the Year award at the NAEA National Convention in Minneapolis, MN, where he will also be delivering a national hands-on workshop and serving as a panelist with regional leaders in Supervision and Administration across the USA while attending the NAEA's National Convention April 2nd through April 6th.

Experience the transformative power of arts education with Michael Bell and Subscribe to ArtScene | the Podcast, with this exclusive video episode available on Spotify and at anchor.fm/artcene.