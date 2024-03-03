Automotive LiDAR Market Dazzling Worldwide with Major Giants Innoviz Technologies, Aptiv, Waymo, Continental AG
Latest research study released on the Global Automotive LiDAR Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Automotive LiDAR market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include:
Velodyne Lidar (United States), Luminar Technologies (United States), Innoviz Technologies ( Israel), Quanergy Systems (United States), LeddarTech (Canada), AEye (United States), Ouster (United States), Waymo (United States), Aptiv (Ireland), Continental AG (Germany)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Automotive LiDAR market to witness a CAGR of 35.2% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Automotive LiDAR Market Breakdown by Application (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Vehicles) by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) by Technology (Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR, Solid-State LiDAR) by Installation (Roof and Upper Pillars, Headlights and Taillights) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Automotive LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a remote sensing technology that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure variable distances to the Earth. In the context of automotive applications, it is primarily utilized for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. LiDAR sensors help in creating precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics, along with detecting and avoiding objects in various driving environments. LiDAR plays an important role in enhancing vehicle safety and navigation by providing accurate, real-time data that helps in obstacle detection, lane recognition, pedestrian tracking, and adaptive cruise control, among other functionalities.
Market Trends:
• High Costs of LiDAR systems
• Technical Challenges associated with integration of LiDAR data with other vehicle systems
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Safety Concerns
• Regulatory Support for promoting vehicle safety standards
Market Restraints:
Growing adoption of ADAS features in conventional vehicles
Technological Innovations in LiDAR technology, such as solid-state LiDAR
Major Highlights of the Automotive LiDAR Market report released by HTF MI:
Global Automotive LiDAR market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Automotive LiDAR market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Automotive LiDAR market.
• -To showcase the development of the Automotive LiDAR market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Automotive LiDAR market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Automotive LiDAR market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Automotive LiDAR market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key questions answered:
• How feasible is Automotive LiDAR market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Automotive LiDAR near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Automotive LiDAR market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
