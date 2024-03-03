Submit Release
Pet Support Systems Offers the Highest Quality Large Dog Beds at 20% Off

The Most Orthopedically Supportive Memory Foam Dog Beds

SAN BERNADINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Support Systems, the manufacturer of the best dog beds, is currently offering 20% off its dog bed collection. The discount comes on top of already market-competitive prices, making it a great deal for pet owners who want to provide their furry friends with the best sleeping experience.

The company takes pride in creating the highest-quality large dog beds with premium materials and smartly engineered designs. Their latex orthopedic beds boast the following features:

• 100% Pure Organic: To ensure maximum comfort for your pet.

• Orthopedic Latex Core: 5x denser than regular latex to provide support and cushioning.

• Hypoallergenic: To keep your pet safe from allergens and irritants.

• Latex Foam: Truly washable and resistant to soil or moisture damage.

• Premium Build: Keeping the beds resistant to mold, fungus, soil damage, and bacteria for comfort and longevity.

• Washable: Zip-off cover to make laundering a breeze.

• Variety of Sizes: A range of sizes to cater to different breeds and sizes.

• US-Made: Manufactured in California, USA, complying with the highest safety standards and ensuring a low-VOC product.

A combination of these features makes them the best dog beds for canines. The company's prompt customer support and 30-day return policy further add to the beds’ appeal.

A Treat For Your Larger Canine

Larger dogs are often disadvantaged since most brands target smaller dog breeds. Pet Support Systems fills this void with its premium-quality large dog beds. All of its beds, especially the Lucky Dog Bed, offer sufficient resting space for large dogs.

The measurements include:

• 48″ x 30″ x 7″: Ideal for Golden Retriever, Boxer, Husky, and Labs.
• 52″ x 36″ x 7'': Suitable for dogs smaller than Great Danes but larger than Labs.
• 60″ x 48″ x 7″: Massive beds to keep Dobermans and Great Danes comfy.

These beds don't merely stand apart in terms of size but also have dog-friendly features. Some of them include:

• Memory Foam: A generous 7-inch memory foam layer contours to your dog's body, providing orthopedic support and pressure relief for achy joints.
Weight Support: Comfortably accommodates up to 300lbs.

• Optimal Canine Wellness: Top-tier support addresses concerns like joint inflammation, hip dysplasia, arthritis, and muscle stiffness.

• Easy Maintenance: Easy to remove and wash the covers, keeping your dog's bed clean and hygienic.

• Temperature Impervious: Provides consistent comfort irrespective of weather conditions.

• 3-Year Warranty: A 3-year warranty that guarantees excellent quality and customer satisfaction.

Pet Support Systems beds are also Certi-Pur-certified. This ensures the beds have the highest quality foam, free from harmful substances like formaldehyde and PBDEs (Polybrominated diphenyl ethers). Besides, these best dog beds are made of medical-grade polyurethane foam, which makes them antimicrobial, dust-mite-resistant, and hypoallergenic.

Pet Support Systems is the go-to choice for pet owners who prioritize the comfort and well-being of their furry family members. The wide variety, superior features, and sturdy build make the company's large dog beds a great addition to your pet's space.

You can benefit from the 20% discount to save money on your purchase. It’s a limited-time offer, so don’t miss the chance to make your pet feel like a royal. Selected international shipping is also available.

