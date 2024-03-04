New Age Superstar David Arkenstone Announces Exclusive Concert at the GRAMMY Museum® in Los Angeles on March 18

David Arkenstone, Composer/Multi-instrumentalist 2023 Concert Tour with David Arkenstone & Friends David Arkenstone

Composer David Arkenstone discusses his music, 5 GRAMMY® nominations, composing for NBC Sports and World of Warcraft, followed by a career-spanning performance!

David Arkenstone is a multi-instrumentalist that never ceases to amaze with his virtuosity.” — John Diliberto, Echoes Radio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five-time GRAMMY® Nominated Composer David Arkenstone will grace the GRAMMY Museum® stage in an intimate event "An Evening with David Arkenstone" on March 18, 2024. Set within the Museum's Clive Davis Theater, this evening's program promises unforgettable live music, engaging conversation, and a deep dive into David Arkenstone's illustrious career and future projects.

Joined on stage by his band of virtuoso musicians, David's genre-blending performance will touch new age, neo-classical crossover, Celtic, and world music.

"An Evening with David Arkenstone" will debut live for Southern California "Darkening Skies" from Winterlüde, a winter-themed album inspired in part by David's travels through the majestic snow-covered mountain towns of Colorado. “With this recording,” says David, “I set out to capture the feelings I get when winter comes around. It's an idealized winter to be sure, but I wanted to illustrate some of the moods that come over me during this unique time. It seems to me the earth is more quiet and there's more time for reflection and contemplation. These songs are like chapters in a book, with each sound painting embodying a characteristic or mood that is meaningful during this magical season.” Winterlüde remained the #1 Hot New Release on Amazon for many weeks and hit #1 on the NACC Chill Charts.

The year 2024 will once again showcase David Arkenstone's ability to create captivating musical experiences for fans. Adding to his list of recent achievements, David's live album David Arkenstone & Friends - LIVE! released earlier this year.

World of Warcraft gamers will experience David's compositions, as he is contributing scores to the 2024 World of Warcraft expansion WorldSoul Saga. Visionary David Arkenstone continues to push boundaries and explore new musical territories. Fans can look forward to two upcoming releases, memorable touring performances in late 2024, and the furtherance of a legacy that continues to shape the New Age music landscape.

About David Arkenstone:

Since the release of his first album, Valley in the Clouds, in 1987, David Arkenstone has become one of the most engaging and prolific instrumentalists of our time. David has received GRAMMY® nominations for his albums Pangaea, Fairy Dreams, Atlantis, Citizen of the World, and In the Wake of the Wind. With over 1.1 billion streams worldwide, 70+ albums, film and TV scores, game score compositions for World of Warcraft, and NBC Sports themes such as The Kentucky Derby, The British Open, and Premier League soccer, Arkenstone's music has become the soundtrack to millions of listeners’ lives across the globe.

Tickets are on sale now for An Evening with David Arkenstone March 18, 7:30 pm, at the GRAMMY Museum, Clive Davis Theater, 800 West Olympic Blvd in Los Angeles, CA, 90015.

For radio interviews, print interviews, in-studio radio/TV performances, and media passes, please contact Cynthia Gage. For bookings, media kit, and other business requests, please contact Cynthia Gage. Experience David's music here!

The Gypsy Camp