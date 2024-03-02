Saint Kitts and Nevis Re-appoints Mr John Allen as Honorary Consul in Toronto

Basseterre – 1st March 2024 -The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to welcome Mr John

Allen, citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis residing in Canada as the Federation’s Honorary Consul in Toronto. Global Affairs Canada issued an exequatur to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, approving the reappointment of Mr John Allen in said capacity.

As an honorary consul, Mr Allen will be expected to assist citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Toronto with a range of consular matters, as well as further the development of commercial, economic, cultural, and scientific relations between both countries.

According to the 2016 Canadian census, approximately 3,000 individuals identified themselves as being of Saint Kitts and Nevis origin. In actuality, the number may have doubled or tripled since that time. The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis acknowledges the importance of the diaspora and the critical role it plays in the development of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mr Allen will also be instrumental in continuing to network with the Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora community and collaborate on initiatives of mutual interest.

Mr Allen has a background in business development with skills in leadership and management and is renowned for building relationships across cultures and institutions. As Director of Tourism in Toronto during the 1990’s, he was successful in expanding the scope of operation in Canada from tourism promotion to include trade and investment.

Saint Kitts and Nevis and Canada celebrated 40 years of diplomatic relations with Canada in October 1983. The first Consulate of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Toronto was established in 1998 and Mr Allen was installed as honorary consul at that time.