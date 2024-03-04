EDRM Earns JD Supra's Readers’ Choice Award for 2024

Image: Kaylee Walstad, EDRM with AI - hat tip to Ralph Losey's Visual Muse.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, is pleased to announce that it has been named the #1 Firm in eDiscovery in JD Supra's Readers’ Choice Awards for the second consecutive year. This award acknowledges top authors and firms for their thought leadership and engagement in key topics during all of last year.

Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist, EDRM has also been awarded the #1 Author in eDiscovery and Kaylee Walstad, chief strategy officer, EDRM is the #2 author in eDiscovery.

“We are pleased to announce that for the second consecutive year, EDRM has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to the eDiscovery community on JD Supra,” said Aviva Cuyler, Co-Founder and CEO of JD Supra. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the entire EDRM ecosystem of writers, project leaders, faculty and podcast guests for this well-deserved recognition and look forward to their ongoing impact in the industry."

"Receiving this prestigious award for EDRM from the readers of JD Supra is a true honor," expressed Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist of EDRM. "This recognition serves as a powerful affirmation of the relentless effort and dedication our authors, guests, faculty and Trusted Partners pour into crafting top-tier eDiscovery education and information. We congratulate all of the 2024 JD Supra Readers Choice Award winners and thank each of them for moving the practice forward."

In addition to the Reader's Choice awards, JD Supra honored Ralph Losey for "Start Preparing For “THE SINGULARITY.” There is a 5% to 10% chance it will be here in five years. Part 1" and the EDRM AI Ethics and Bias Project Teams' white paper, "Professional Responsibility Considerations in AI for eDiscovery: Competence, Confidentiality, Privacy and Ownership" as the most read articles in eDiscovery for 2023.

JD Supra's Readers’ Choice Awards recognize top authors and firms who were read by C-suite executives, in-house counsel, law firms, media, investors and other professionals across the JD Supra platform during 2023.

This year, the awards recognize:

• authors for their visibility and thought leadership covering 31 key, cross-industry topics (10 authors per category)

• firms for their visibility and engagement in the 31 topics covered by the awards (one firm per category).

Methodology

As the name suggests, the Readers' Choice Awards reflect a deep dive into JD Supra’s 2023 reader data, where they studied total visibility and engagement among readers across many industries interested in certain defining topics of the day. JD Supra editors chose the 31 main topics covered in this year's Readers' Choice Awards for their timeliness as well as their proven, ongoing importance. In each category, they recognized ten authors and one firm for consistently highest readership and engagement within that category for all of 2023. In total, across all categories, JD Supra recognized the excellence and achievement of 303 authors selected from over 70,000 who publish their excellent work on their platform.

Along with a top firm in each category, JD Supra also featured additional reader data, including the top five most-read articles, popular related topics, total number of authors, and other category-specific information.

"We are honored to be recognized as the #1 Firm in eDiscovery by JD Supra's readers for a second year in a row," said Kaylee Walstad, chief strategy officer of EDRM. "This award is a reflection of the brilliant authors, podcast guests and webinar presenters and how their cutting-edge education and information has resonated with JD Supra’s readers. The wonderful team at JD Supra made it so easy for us to share content and their support has been beyond white glove."

About JD Supra

JD Supra delivers need-to-know legal and business content to professionals in all industries in daily email digests, via more than 100 proprietary social feeds, on mobile platforms, to partner websites, and as news across the web. Through the innovative use of technology and curated audiences, JD Supra connects over 70,000 professionals writing on important topics to C-suite executives, in-house counsel, and media members concerned with matters impacting business today. JD Supra also provides firms with competitive insights and market intelligence derived from the thousands of articles being read daily across the platform. For more information, visit resources.jdsupra.com and check out this year's awards here.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

