On the road to excellence: Anna Lazarou and Dody Constantinou are the latest Goldwell Master Colourists of Lazarou Hair

Anna Lazarou and Dody Constantinou after completing their Master Colourist Course with Goldwell educators Rachael Kelly and Brian Mccallum

Team picture of the Goldwell Master Colourist graduates with Goldwell educators Rachael Kelly and Brian Mccallum

Guest speaker Beverly C MBE at the Goldwell Academy with Dody Constantinou

Anna Lazarou and Dody Constantinou on the first day of their academy training in the Goldwell Academy in London