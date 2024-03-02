On the road to excellence: Anna Lazarou and Dody Constantinou are the latest Goldwell Master Colourists of Lazarou Hair
CARDIFF, WALES, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Lazarou and Dody Constantinou are the latest Goldwell Master Colourists of the Lazarou Hair Group. They join the ranks of Salon Director Rachel, Senior Director Jaymie, Senior Stylist Viktorija and Senior Stylist Natasha.
The Master Colourist Course (MCI) is one of Goldwell’s Master Series dedicated to supporting stylists in becoming masters of their craft and attaining the highest level of knowledge and competency. Following the motto “Turn your passion for colour into mastery”, the MCI is a unique colour education and certification programme that is internationally standardised by Goldwell.
The programme runs over 6 weeks, each week the outline of the programme focuses on various key elements of mastering hair colour:
Week 1:
Hair Science and Consultation Specialist
Demi Mastery and Permanent Mastery
Week 2:
Grey Coverage Specialist
Model Workshop
Week 3:
Lightening Mastery
Model Workshop
Week 4:
Colour Correction Specialist
Colour Formulation Specialist and Model Workshop
Week 5:
Elumen Mastery
Advanced Fashion Colouring and Model Workshop
Week 6:
Final Assessment and Colour Technique Specialist
Practical assessment and final results
Besides teaching all participants key hair colouring skills, the course also focuses on fostering the participants’ confidence and creativity when it comes to creating customised and bespoke hair colours.
Lazarou’s latest two graduates Anna Lazarou and Dody Constantinou confirm the positive impact the course had on their skillset as hair colourists and stylists:
Anna - “ The Master Colourist course was the best thing I have ever done. It has made me excited about doing hair again. It gave me so much knowledge and completely changed how I look at colour and hair again .
Goldwell is incredible and the sky really has no limit when it comes to colour, anything is possible.”
Dody - “It was a really intense course with a lot of information to take in and deadlines to work on but without discomfort there is no change and no progress. I learned incredibly much and was part of a really great group, our educators were fantastic. From day one, the course changed the way I look at colour formulations, it taught me new techniques and definitely helped my understanding of hair colour.”
By successfully completing this program, Anna and Dody have showcased their exceptional proficiency in colour services, ensuring that clients receive unparalleled expertise and personalised attention.
"The achievement of Anna and Dody reflects not only their personal commitment to professional growth but also Lazarou Hair Salon's dedication to providing our clients with the highest standard of hair colouring services," said Andreas Lazarou, owner and managing director of Lazarou Hair Salon & Hair Extensions Cardiff Castle as well as Lazarou Talbot Green. "We are incredibly proud to have such talented individuals on our team, and we are excited for our clients to experience the exceptional work of our newly certified Goldwell Master Colourists."
Clients visiting Lazarou can now benefit from the advanced skills and innovative techniques of Anna and Dody. Anna works as senior stylist at Lazarou Talbot Green and Dody at Lazarou Hair Salon & Hair Extensions Cardiff Castle. Whether seeking a bold new look, a subtle change, or anything in between, the Master Colourists at Lazarou are equipped to deliver outstanding results tailored to each client's unique style and preferences.
Background of Lazarou:
In 1966 the Lazarou family turned their passion for hairdressing into a profession and opened their first hair salon/barbershop. In the years to follow the family established its Lazarou Hair Group which now consists of 8 core hair salons and barbershops. Each branch is owned and run by a Lazarou family member. A big part of the Lazarou family’s mission is to help the hair industry advance.
Lazarou Cardiff Castle/Talbot Green is collaborating with Goldwell. Goldwell designed the Master Colourist training based on the best practices of Master Colourists from around the world. The course equips stylists with knowledge in cutting-edge trends in colour creation, colour correction and modern colour technique. The program emphasises theory and practical application as well as an extensive segment on Goldwell products. Following the successful completion of the course, the stylists become certified Goldwell Master Colourists.
