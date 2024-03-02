Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commissions Genesys Digital Twin Map Stack in His Parliamentary Constituency

Mumbai, March 02, 2024: The Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, recently commissioned the Digital Twin Map Stack by Genesys International Corporation Ltd, India’s mapping pioneer, in his Lok Sabha Constituency Varanasi. This marked a significant step towards modernizing the city’s infrastructure. The company has secured this award to build an Urban Spatial 3D Digital Twin of Varanasi.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, in collaboration with Varanasi Smart City Limited (VSCL), is embarking on the implementation of the 3D Digital Twin, covering an extensive area of 160 square kilometres. Leveraging the Genesys New India Map stack, this project aims to create an accurate 3D replica of the city, capturing its physical features, processes, and relationships. The value of the order is $845,000.

Varanasi, one of India's oldest cities, is famous for its history and spirituality. Revered as a holy city, Varanasi sits on the banks of the Ganges River in the state of Uttar Pradesh, attracting millions of pilgrims and tourists annually to its sacred ghats for rituals and worship. The Urban Spatial 3D Digital Twin will serve as a comprehensive representation of Varanasi's real world environment, facilitating targeted interventions to alleviate issues such as traffic congestion, logistics, mobility, solid waste management, urban flooding, and promotion of tourism. By integrating manned aerial LiDAR mapping, terrestrial mobile LiDAR, and 360-degree street panoramic imagery, the project ensures a high level of accuracy and detail in the city model. The Genesys constellation of sensors is creating a nationwide urban digital twin to enhance infrastructural development in the country.

Commenting on the order win, Mr. Sajid Malik, CMD, Genesys International Corporation, said, “It is a momentous occasion for us to pioneer the Digital Twin Map Stack project in Varanasi which was unveiled by the Honorable Prime Minister. Our 3D city data will be integrated into various development schemes and projects. The simulation capabilities offered by Genesys’ Digital Twin will aid urban planning efforts, allowing predictive visualization of infrastructure projects such as flyovers, foot over bridges, and road-widening. Moreover, the precise elevation models provided by LiDAR technology will lay the groundwork for the upcoming ambitious transport projects in the city.”

Genesys has also covered more than 1500 towns and cities of India as part of its street imaging program and partners with Google maps for the same.

One of the primary objectives of this initiative is to enhance governance through a geo-enabled Decision Support System (DSS), fostering collaboration and communication among government departments. By providing analytical mapping capabilities, the project enables responsive coordination and intelligent decision-making within departments.

The Urban Spatial 3D Digital Twin project represents a transformative leap towards smarter and more resilient cities in India that are equipped to tackle present and future urban challenges. By harnessing advanced spatial technology, Varanasi aims to emerge as a model for sustainable urban development.

About Genesys International Corporation

Genesys International Corporation Ltd is a premier advanced mapping company. With a team of over 2,000 professionals along with the nationwide Genesys constellation of sensors, the company is building the new India map stack. Genesys International has unique expertise, encompassing an understanding of emerging consumer applications related to mapping technology and the capability to provide cutting-edge solutions on the enterprise and government markets.