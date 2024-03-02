Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Janesville, Wis.

JANESVILLE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in Janesville, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Friday, March 1, 2024.

The Janesville Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding an armed subject in the 1200 block of N. Parker Street in the City of Janesville. When they arrived, officers made contact with the armed subject. The subject refused to exit the residence and two other subjects were unable to safely exit the residence. An officer discharged their weapon striking the armed subject. The subject died on the scene due to their injuries. A firearm was located at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved officer from Janesville Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The involved officer was wearing a body camera during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of the DCI Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Rock County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.