Cebu Pacific offers 3.3 Seat Sales for as low as AED 1 base fare

The Philippines' largest carrier, Cebu Pacific

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading carrier, launches its 3.3 seat sale this March in honor of its 28th anniversary.

From March 3 to 7, 2024, CEB passengers may book flights to Manila for as low as AED 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

The travel period will run from August 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, allowing guests to book their flights in advance and discover the different natural gems that the Philippines has to offer.

What’s more, CEB is also offering up to 28% off on its GO Easy and GO Flexi bundles for the whole month to further offer the best value to travelers planning to go on budget trips.

From Manila, international passengers can fly to 29 other local destinations.

CEB flew its maiden flight on March 8, 1996, from Manila to Cebu. Since then, over 200 million passengers have been serviced by the airline. CEB flew its maiden Dubai-Manila flight on October 7, 2013, making it the airline’s first-ever long-haul flight. It was also the first local carrier to land in Dubai in 15 years.

CEB is offering its 3.3 seat sale as a way to thank its passengers for their unwavering support to the airline for the past 28 years.

With CEB’s strong inter-island connectivity, guests no longer need to transfer to another airport terminal to explore the airline’s wide domestic network.

Passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail themselves of add-ons. CEB also offers multiple payment options, including payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Book your seats now at bit.ly/CebuPacificSale!

Vince Ang
New Perspective Media Group
+971 55 473 9253
email us here

