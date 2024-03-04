Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,832 in the last 365 days.

Coupon Craze Hits the Middle East: Introducing Middle East's Elite Coupon Platform Claimea

CLaimea Logo

Claimea Website Launch

Claimea aims to enhance the shopping experience for consumers across the Middle East.

"At Claimea, we recognize the evolving needs of modern shoppers who are highly interested in shopping from online platforms to increase their savings." said”
— CEO of Claimea
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East is about to experience a great shift with the launch of Claimea, the region's elite coupon platform set to revolutionize how people save while shopping online. Considering the growing trend of online coupons, Claimea offers a comprehensive solution for shoppers looking for working and verified deals.

Claimea aims to enhance the shopping experience for consumers across the Middle East. With an interactive user interface and well-known partner merchants, Claimea helps to unlock exclusive discounts, cashback offers, and special promotions with just a few clicks. One can enjoy shopping at stores like Amazon, Noon, Sivvi, Namshi, and more.

Key Features of Claimea:

User-Friendly Interface: Claimea's interactive platform makes browsing for coupons and redeeming offers easy. Experience a seamless shopping experience set for all users.

Industry Best Merchants: Partnering with leading brands and local businesses, Claimea offers a diverse selection of discounts across categories such as fashion, electronics, dining, travel, and more.

Super Saving Homepage: The homepage layout is designed in a way to find all top stores and the coupons, deals that best saves when you shop online. Home page slides and the cards section is a real highlight to the homepage.

Additional Savings: As the Middle East's coupon platform, Claimea aims to provide the highest discounts on everything and help shoppers increase their buying range.

Festive Specials: Claimea makes your event shopping the most budget friendly. Here you find a dedicated page to find all exclusive codes at one place.

To celebrate its launch, Claimea is offering exclusive discounts. Visit www.claimea.com to join the savings and start unlocking incredible deals today.

About Claimea:

Claimea is the Middle East's elite coupon platform to help shoppers save money and shop smarter. With a vast network of merchants and a user-friendly interface, Claimea offers a seamless and personalized shopping experience for users across the region.

For media inquiries, please contact:

M. Prasad
info@Claimea.com
https://claimea.com/ae/
+91 949495289

Mr. Venkata Vara Prasad
Claimea
+91 94949 25289
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Coupon Craze Hits the Middle East: Introducing Middle East's Elite Coupon Platform Claimea

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more