Overnight Mail Check Offer from OnlineCheckWriter.com Attracts Small Businesses

Businesses can mail checks overnight cost-effectively.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading B2B platform in the United States, has expanded its services by introducing overnight check mailing, attracting numerous small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to try the service immediately after its launch. Many small business owners were earlier struggling with costly payment modes. The check printing and mailing platform now offers a variety of cost-effective solutions for securely mailing checks, including First Class Check Mailing for $1.25, First Class USPS Canada for $2.99, First Class with Tracking for $6.99, Priority Mail Through USPS for $11.99, Express Mail USPS for $34.99 and FedEx Overnight USA for $24.99 and Canada for $29.99. The platform also provides recurring mail check payments for all these categories, allowing businesses to pay bills.

The pricing covers postage, envelop, stamp, and paper charges, providing a seamless experience. The platform also offers check customization and printing on plain paper using any printer and mail check securely to the payees. Recipients receive checks with the sender's bank account details via trusted postal services like USPS or FedEx.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, Zil US (ZilBank), and ZilMoney.com aims to simplify business financial management. The all-in-one solution smoothens financial tasks like payroll, payments, account reconciliation, and more.

OnlineCheckWriter.com offers multiple payment options like ACH, wire transfers, eChecks, check drafts, payment links, international payments, credit card, and debit card payments. It seamlessly integrates with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, simplifying multiple payment account management and transactions for users.

OnlineCheckWriter.com has more than 900,000 registered users and has processed transactions worth over $69 billion. The platform is expanding globally, focusing on innovation and improving services to meet various financial needs of businesses worldwide. The payment SaaS platform can be accessed through mobile using the mobile app, which is available for download on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store for Android and Apple users.