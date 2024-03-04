Dr. Michèle Bernatchez, A 2024 ThreeBestRated® Award Winner Explains Morning Neck Stiffness
EINPresswire.com/ -- Morning neck stiffness can be quite debilitating and irritating, as it could destroy the rest of the day. Attributed to lifestyle changes, a significant number of the population is grappling with this condition. Immediate care should be given to alleviate the pain, which otherwise may deteriorate the quality of life. So, for individuals coping with morning neck pain, Dr. Michèle Bernatchez, an award-winning chiropractor recognized by ThreeBestRated®, provides an exceptional chiropractic care to alleviate the pain.
For a better understanding, it is imperative to learn the root causes to prevent and cure neck pain. Hence, the root causes and the way to ease them are…
>>> Maintaining a Bad Posture: The primary cause of neck stiffness is keeping a bad posture while sleeping. Poor sleeping posture can lead to muscle tension in the neck and nape, which results in neck pain in the morning. Hence, adopting an appropriate sleeping posture is necessary to maintain the spine’s neutral alignment, and reduce muscle tension. On that note, Side or back sleeping can go a long way.
>>> Inappropriate Mattress and Pillows: Choosing too firm or too soft mattresses and pillows is another culprit, as it can sink the spine and neck and can contribute to neck pain. Furthermore, it can disturb the quality of sleep. Selecting a mattress and pillow tailored to one’s needs, and body structure is crucial to provide optimum support to the neck and spine.
>>> Stress and Muscular Tension: Stress and anxiety experienced during the day, may persist into the night, triggering the stiffness upon waking. “Practising relaxation techniques before bed can help reduce stress and muscle tension. Try deep breathing, meditation, or yoga exercises, or take a warm bath to relax and prepare the body for sleep,” stated Michèle.
Additional Tips:
Michèle further points out some of the methods and tricks to relieve neck pain.
>>> Massages: Massages can help with tensed muscles and neck stiffness. One can do it oneself by applying gentle circular pressure on the areas with fingers or with accessories like balls, or rollers. “If needed, consult a professional massage therapist, who can offer a targeted massage tailored to specific needs,” added Michèle.
>>> Stretching and Strengthening: Regular stretching and strengthening exercises such as head rotation, forward & backward bends, and lateral tilts are good to practice every day to loosen and strengthen the neck muscles. However, Michèle advises to do these exercises with care and not to force, to avoid aggravating the pain.
>>> Seek Professional Help: When experiencing stiffness and pain despite best efforts to prevent and relieve it, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional to address the problems. “Don’t overlook the neck stiffness, as it may be a sign of more serious problems like cervical osteoarthritis, herniated disc, or joint inflammation," warns Michèle. She continued that early diagnosis and treatment are essential to prevent complications and improve the quality of life.
About Dr. Michèle Bernatchez
Dr. Michèle Bernatchez is one of the most experienced chiropractors from Lavel. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree and Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer Chiropractic College, Lowa. Currently, she has devoted her career as a chiropractor at Chiro Ste-Rose Family Chiropractic.
Michèle supervises a highly excellent team with the same level of dedication she has. Her specially designed chiropractic approach that consists of various adjustments, manual therapies, examinations, etc., ensures the best possible care to improve the quality of her clients’ lives.
Conducting various exams including standard physical, postural, neurological, orthopedic, and chiropractic tests along with computer-assisted postural analysis, and radiological examinations, she figures out the underlying causes with a higher degree of accuracy, enabling her to provide tailored and gentle care.
Understanding the requirement of a unique approach to meet every individual’s needs, she makes use of highly advanced and latest technologies like digital radiology, laser and ultrasound Kinesio taping, digital thermography, spine-med neuro-vertebral decompression devices, and more.
She offers free initial consultations to all her clients. To contact her on the phone, (450) 622-6525. Chiro Ste-Rose Family Chiropractic is located at 550 Boulevard Curé-Labelle Suite 21, Laval, QC H7L 4V6
Dr. Michèle Bernatchez
