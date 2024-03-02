Submit Release
C.A. Declares Exception to Rule Laid Down in S.C. Opinion

Acknowledging that the California Supreme Court held in its 2021 decision in People v. Lewis that factual determinations should not be made by a judge in an initial review of such a petition, Justice Kenneth Yegan of Div. Six said in an opinion, filed Wednesday, that “[t]here must, of necessity, be an exception where the trial judge ruling on resentencing, heard the evidence at a death penalty trial.”

