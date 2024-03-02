Introducing the Latest Innovation in Skincare: BIOTITE ANTIOXIDANT OIL, a CBD-Infused Facial Serum with Added Botanicals
Clean beauty company BIOTITE, co-founded by a rockstar, brings high-quality products to the market for all skin types to achieve optimal skin health.
We aimed to create products with simple, effective ingredients, avoiding chemicals and synthetic preservatives that may be harmful or irritating. We are in an era where consumers want transparency”CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting fusion of science-backed skincare and the raw energy of heavy metal, BIOTITE co-founders Carla Harvey and Allison Waters are thrilled to unveil their groundbreaking product. Their journey, rooted in a shared passion for science, music, and aesthetics, has culminated in the creation of a facial serum that epitomizes perfection.
— Allison Waters
Carla Harvey, acclaimed vocalist for Butcher Babies and fiancée of heavy metal icon Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Pantera, brings her profound knowledge of mortuary science, chemistry, anatomy, and physiology to the table. Allison Waters complements this with her master's degree in medical science and years dedicated to beauty trends, cosmetic formulation research, and a career in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Together, their unique blend of expertise and love for the rock n' roll lifestyle has driven them to innovate beyond the conventional beauty industry standards.
Fed up with the empty promises of the clean beauty market, Carla and Allison embarked on a mission to formulate a product that not only meets the skincare needs of individuals leading a dynamic lifestyle but also resonates with a bold, rock-inspired aesthetic. Central to their vision was the incorporation of CBD, inspired by Carla's personal discovery of its remarkable benefits in 2016. CBD's anti-inflammatory properties not only offered her relief from ankle arthritis but also maintained her vocal performance and skin clarity.
After two years of meticulous research and development, they are proud to present the BIOTITE ANTIOXIDANT OIL. This premium serum is a powerhouse of high-end organic ingredients, including astaxanthin, bakuchiol, and blue tansy essential oil, with the soothing aroma of lavender to unwind after an electrifying night.
The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with rave reviews pouring in at www.biotiteskin.com.
“This is one of my new favorite skincare products! I love how moisturizing it is, and my skin feels noticeably softer after using it. The light oil texture also makes it perfect for incorporating under the rest of my skincare routine or makeup, and as a bonus, the scent is amazing!!”
“I absolutely love this stuff! My skin was so dry and angry with constant breakouts. Since I started using this my skin isn't dry, has no breakouts, and has calmed down quite a bit! Cannot recommend enough!”
This launch marks a significant milestone for BIOTITE, as Carla and Allison continue to redefine the boundaries of beauty and skincare. Join them in celebrating the release of a product that truly stands out in the world of skincare, embodying the spirit of innovation, quality, and rock n' roll flair.
