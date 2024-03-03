Submit Release
infoCorvus sells its Talent Acquisition business to Yasha Staffing

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 02/22 infoCorvus LLC a leading provider of Data Management solutions based in Austin Texas, has sold its Talent Acquisition division to Yasha Staffing LLC for an undisclosed amount. infoCorvus board believes that Yasha staffing is the right place for The Talent Acquisition business as Yasha Staffing is a pure staffing company. infoCorvus staffing customers will get utmost attention and care for the various positions that they need filled. Yasha Staffing's management team is well experienced and have been doing this business for over a decade.

infoCorvus CEO Ali Elkortobi said "infoCorvus has decided to focus on Data Management software development and implementation. To keep a razor sharp focus on our mission we decided to sell the Talent Acquisition to Yasha Staffing. We believe that our Talent customers are in good hands. We wish Yasha Staffing the very best in their growth "

Sampath Sreetharan CEO of Yasha Staffing commented “Our acquisition of infoCorvus's Staffing Division is very strategic. As a pure play Staffing company we will be able to serve infoCorvus's Talent clients. This marks an exciting chapter in Yasha Staffing's journey of growth, and aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. We are thrilled to provide our service offerings with the additional resources, capabilities to our new clients.


About infoCorvus LLC

infoCorvus is a leading reseller and services provider of data management services on the OpenText Structured Data Management (SDM) platform. infoCorvus has been in business since 2015, primarily providing data management services such as Data Archiving, Test Data Management, Sensitive Data Discovery and Legacy Application Retirement on the SDM platform to Fortune 500 companies.

About Yasha Staffing LLC

Yasha Staffing is an Richardson TX, based Talent Acquisition company that focuses on IT and software engineering talent. It provides Full Life Cycle recruiting for its clients. It specializes in Full Time, Contract and Contract to Hire positions.

Ali ElKortobi
infoCorvus LLC
