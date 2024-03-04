WastAway Names Todd Smith Chief Communications Officer

Branding veteran & agency owner to help chart the future growth & vision of the green tech firm

BRENTWOOD, TN, US, March 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WastAway – a leading green tech company that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to fuel – has named veteran branding executive Todd Smith chief communications officer to chart the future growth and vision of the company.Smith – who was previously owner, president and CEO of Deane | Smith agency – is a senior level branding expert with nearly 35 years of experience in public affairs, government relations, branding, crisis communications, media relations, marketing, advertising, reputation management and new business development. He led the agency for almost 15 years.“WastAway is poised for rapid growth as the waste and recycling industry realizes the incredible potential our multi-patented, innovative waste-to-fuel process can power the future of green technology,” said Mark Brown, CEO of WastAway. “As we position our company to harness this expansion, we needed a branding, PR and marketing expert on our executive team to lead the charge. We are thrilled to have Todd on board to help us build our promising future.”In his new role at WastAway, Smith will lead the overall branding, PR and marketing for the company, which is poised for explosive growth in the coming years. Two major plants that turn MSW into fuel are set for construction this year. One in Murfreesboro that will be located on Butler Drive in an industrial area of the city’s south side and divert 90% of the trash from the Middle Point Landfill. The second is in Kern County California near Bakersfield. It too will divert 90% of the city’s landfill into renewable biomass fuel. The two plants will cost an estimated $120 million to build – and will process 400 tons of MSW a day each.That’s the carbon equivalent of removing 96,000 automobiles from the highway, eliminating 866 billion pounds of carbon from the air and adding 517,000 acres of forest land producing clean oxygen each year.WastAway was founded in 2002 as a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, a manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries.A former staff writer for The Washington Times and speech writer for the George H.W. Bush for President campaign, Smith previously served on the executive team of Affinion Group, a global direct marketer, and has held senior public relations, marketing and advertising positions with HCA and Gaylord Entertainment Co. Smith began his agency career at Atkinson Public Relations, where he was a leader in creating the Nashville Health Care Council.A past president of the Public Relations Society of America | Nashville, Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism, marketing and English from Baylor University.“Throughout my corporate and agency career, I have always been intrigued by the innovations and advancements in the tech world and have had the privilege to help companies and clients build their brands by leveraging technologies in the industries they serve,” Smith said. “Through the years, I have also kept my finger on the pulse of the energy, oil, gas and renewable fuels industries. WastAway is on the leading-edge of all of these passions, and I’m thrilled to join this innovative team to take the brand to exciting new heights in the marketplace.”About WastAwayWastAway, based in Morrison, Tenn., is a leading green technology company boasting a multi-patented equipment design and processing system that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to fuel, achieving 90% landfill diversion. WastAway’s technology removes metals (ferrous and non-ferrous), plastics, glass and ceramics for recycling and converts the remaining waste into sterile carbon rich sustainable engineered fuel for a variety of uses. Its renewable – negative carbon footprint – products include a soil enrichment additive; a proven, high-BTU coal replacement fuel for cement kilns, power plants, steel mills, pulp mills and other solid fuel users; biofuels through gasification and pyrolysis; renewable natural gas (RNG) through anaerobic digestion and building materials through extrusion processes. WastAway was founded in 2002 as a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, a manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries. For more information, visit www.wastaway.com or use this link to an informational brochure: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/673267/