Alamo Wing participates in Laredo Airshow

Published March 1, 2024

By Tech. Sgt. Jacob Lewis

433rd Airlift Wing

The 433rd Airlift Wing’s C-5M Super Galaxy from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas took flight as one of the highlights at Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association Stars and Stripes Air Show Spectacular impressing more than 10,000 visitors, on Feb. 25 at the Laredo International Airport, Texas.

Alongside the C-5M Super Galaxy flight was an array of aerial flights from other aircraft. The event included a swearing in ceremony of eight U.S. Air Force and 8 U.S. Marine recruits. Maj. Alex Layne, 68th Airlift Squadron assistant director of operations, officiated the enlistment showcasing the successful recruiting efforts of the local community.

Before the airshow the 68th AS aircrew, led by Senior Master Sgt. Steven Martinez, 433rd Operations Group chief standards and evaluations flight engineer, trained local firefighters on aircraft fire and rescue procedures for a C-5M.

“The airshow enhanced military relations with the community,” said Martinez. “The biggest takeaway was assisting in local recruiting.”