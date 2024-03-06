ORCA INVENTORY SELECTED TO PROVIDE HAPPY J0E'S RESTAURANTS WITH INVENTORY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Orca Inventory provides the most advanced inventory management system for all facets of the food service industry

CAMARILLO, CA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy Joe's Improves Processes and Pizzas with New ORCA Software

Popular pizza-and-ice cream chain to use new system to improve quality, efficiency and consistency

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream has dedicated itself to creating happy memories with creatively delicious pizzas. To continue this long-standing commitment, the brand is adding ORCA's restaurant inventory management software, enabling Happy Joe's to continue to provide high-quality food to its customers system wide.

Currently being tested in six stores, the ORCA software automates the inventory and ordering process and integrates with both Happy Joe's point-of-sale (POS) system and Sysco, the brand's recipes/grocery provider. This will enable the company to see in real time the difference in food costs at each location- variables that change weekly-and help identify potential food cost issues within the stores.

Due to its early successes, the ORCA software will be rolled out storewide throughout the first quarter of 2024.

'The ORCA system is the whale that kills the sharks," said Tom Sacco, Chief Happiness Officer, CEO and President. ''If there's anything we can do to ensure we're creating happy memories for our guests, then we're on it. This technology will help us continue to ensure our pizzas are consistently made with high-quality ingredients-which means more smiling :faces at Happy Joe's!"

For more information about Happy Joe's please visit www.happyjoes.com

For more information about Orca Inventory please visit www.orcainventory.com.

About Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream

Founded in 1972 by Joe Whitty in Davenport, Iowa, Happy Joe's dream was to create a restaurant concept that focused on serving America's two favorite foods -pizza and ice cream -in a family-friendly, celebratory environment. Owned and operated by Dynamic Restaurant Hoklings Inc., Happy Joe's has been named a QSR Magazine "Top 50 Contender," Pizza Marketplace "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" pizza brand, FastCasual "Top 200" concept, Franchise Times "Top 400" business, and Nations Restaurant News "Top 500" restaurant. The family-centric pizza brand has 3 company and 45 franchise locations throughout Midwest with more in the pipeline.

Standard and Simple Inventory Practices to Save You Money