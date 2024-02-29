Oklahoma ACES to Host Aerospace Career Fair at Rose State College

Oklahoma Aerospace Commerce Economic Services (ACES), a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, will host a free career fair for job seekers on Wednesday, March 27, at Rose State College. Some of Oklahoma’s leading aerospace companies will host recruitment booths at the career fair to discuss open positions in the industry and provide job search tips for attendees, as well as on-the-spot interview opportunities. The Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rose State College in the Jeanie Webb Student Union, 1910 Hudiburg Drive, Midwest City, OK 73110.

Employers hiring at the career fair include AeroCore X, The Boeing Company, Dow Aero,m LLC, Northrop Grumman, Federal Aviation Administration Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center, Delaware Resource Group, Infinite Composites, Inc., Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Career Tech, Asco Aerospace USA, LLC, AAR Aircraft Services, DuraCoatings, Tinker Air Force Base, Premium Aerospace Center, Frontier Electronics System, Computer System Designers and Field Aerospace.

As an aviation leader, Oklahoma prioritizes innovation, education and workforce development within the aerospace sector. Aerospace and defense have become the state’s fastest-growing industries, creating thousands of job opportunities. Positions are available in engineering, maintenance, marketing, project management, business development, human resources, software development and other areas statewide. For high school graduates, career tech or college alumni, transitioning workers or veterans, the aerospace and defense sectors offer high-paying, in-demand jobs. On average, aerospace-related positions pay about 30% more than the state’s average wage.

Job seekers can register here.

Employers interested in participating can sign up here to get involved.

Save the date for the Tulsa Aerospace Career Fair on Nov. 7 at Tulsa Technology Center.