Big game scoring day to be held in Idaho Falls

The service is free, and all submissions will be scored regardless of size. "Every animal is a trophy to someone and has a memory attached to it," says James Brower with Fish & Game. "We are happy to score any animal brought by, so bring it in if you are curious. All it will cost you is a hunting story."

Items brought in for measuring must be free of flesh and must have air-dried for a minimum of 60 days. Please note that air-drying is not the same as freezer storage.

Information required at the time of drop-off includes:

• Hunter or owner's name

• Date of harvest

• Location of harvest, including big game unit, county and state

• Address and telephone number

• Guide's name and address if applicable.

For more information, contact the Idaho Falls Fish & Game office at: 208-525-7290.