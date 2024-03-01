RE: Road Closure on Rt 117 Jericho

The roadway is now open to travel. Drive safe.

From: Smith, Kai via DPS.VSPMedia
Sent: Friday, March 1, 2024 3:42 PM
Subject: Road Closure on Rt 117 Jericho

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 117 in Jericho between Williston Road and Skunk Hollow Road is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.



This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.