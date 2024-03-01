Local Courts Impacted By Severe Winter Weather

Courts in Mono, Placer, and El Dorado counties have reported closing down courthouses or branches due to inclement weather conditions in Northern California. Below are updates from the courts on closures:

Placer County:

Due to weather conditions, the Tahoe City Courthouse will remain closed through Friday, March 1. The Court’s facilities in Auburn and Roseville are open as normal.

Due to weather conditions, the Tahoe City Courthouse will close today, February 29, 2024 at 3:00 pm and will remain closed through March 1, 2024. The Court’s facilities in Auburn and Roseville are open as normal. — Placer County Superior Court (@PlacerCourt) February 29, 2024

El Dorado County:

Due to weather conditions, the Truckee Courthouse and the South Lake Tahoe Branch Courthouse are closed and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 4.

Mono County:

Mono County Offices closed to the public on Friday, March 1. Online services remain available, and residents will be able to connect with departments by phone.