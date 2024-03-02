The tortured soul of a serial killer is dissected in "Jelly Bean Effect"
A True Crime Novel Based On The Horrific Life And Deeds Of South Africa's Most Prolific Serial Killer.
Serial homicide is not for everyone and the lust for money is not the root of all evil; it's poverty.”PRETORIA, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan plunges into the dark and twisted depths of serial homicide in "Jelly Bean Effect," the gripping new novel that promises to keep readers committed to the narrative from start to finish. For all avid true crime enthusiasts, this is the next must-read book that will utterly captivate the imagination. Penned by screenwriter Johnny Taute, "Jelly Bean Effect" takes the audience on a haunting journey into the fragile mind of a boy who was destined to become a serial killer as it explores the depths of human depravity and the chilling intricacies of his crimes.
— Johnny Taute
Acclaimed American novelist Jordan Worthington’s visit to her native South Africa marked a homecoming tinged with grief and the specter of unresolved issues. Port Elizabeth’s underbelly revealed a chilling pattern – not only were the vulnerable prostitutes disappearing, but homeless boys were also being swallowed by the darkness. In the company of her brother, Detective David Worth, and her school friend and crush, serial profiler Brian Harper, Jordan became enticed to write a crime novel based on the cases of homicides that both men were investigating. But as Jordan drifted deeper into the abyss, a haunting question lingered: were two killers operating in tandem, or did they share a twisted connection that fueled their malevolence?
A break in the case gives her an opportunity to interview a suspect, Stewart Wilken. Instead of answers, she receives a disturbing fact: The lust for money is not the root of all evil; it's poverty. Jordan's obsession with finding two missing children unharmed became a relentless pursuit that threatened to shatter the delicate balance of her mental health because serial homicide is not for everyone. This book is based on the true events surrounding the serial murders of one of South Africa’s most prolific serial killers.
It's a novel written for seasoned aficionados of true crime as well as for armchair profilers simply seeking a gripping read that will keep them intrigued until catharsis is found by retelling the story. "Jelly Bean Effect" is guaranteed to shock, enthrall, disturb, and utterly absorb. Jordan's journey into the tortured soul of the mariner exposes the monster in society. A monster that eventually becomes DNA.
"Jelly Bean Effect" is a raw, no holds barred, easy read available in paper back from Amazon, Barns & Nobel or any of the affiliates of books2read at https://books2read.com/u/bx9kGe
It's also formatted for eBook readers and available from, amongst others, Apple Books, Smashwords, or KOBO at https://www.kobo.com/za/en/ebook/jelly-bean-effect
About the author:
Johnny Taute is a versatile South African film journalist. He is a producer, director, and screenplay writer with a career marked by a passion for storytelling and a commitment to capturing the essence of the human experience on screen.
Starting his journey as a Sergeant in the South African Police's Video Unit, Johnny honed his skills in documenting real-life events, including violent crime scenes, riots, and human conflict videos. This first-hand experience provided him with a unique perspective on storytelling, setting the stage for his future endeavors as an author and in the world of film.
