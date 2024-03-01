Toronto Nonprofit Empowers Women on International Women's Day

Empwer-Her Showcase

NYWC is hosting "Empower-Her Showcase" on March 8, 2024. The event offers interactive workshop activities and opportunities to connect with service providers.

We’re excited to celebrate the accomplishments of women, while also shining a light on those who are still experiencing economic barriers, isolation and increasing rates of gender-based violence.” — Iris Fabbro, Executive Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Women’s Day (IWD) is coming up in March, but North York Women’s Centre (NYWC) supports local women all year long. For over thirty years, this Toronto nonprofit has been providing one-to-one support and motivating free programs to women in the Mount Dennis area and beyond. To celebrate, NYWC is hosting a free "Empower-Her Showcase" event on March 8, 2024, for women in the community, media and other nonprofits and service providers. The event, aptly named to empower attendees, offers a platform to explore coping and healing techniques through interactive workshop activities such as drumming sessions, a self-defense class, and safety planning workshops. Moreover, attendees will have the opportunity to increase their awareness of available services by connecting with the range of service providers. All are welcome! (Register here: bit.ly/nywciwd2024)

“Inspiring Inclusion” is the IWD theme this year, and that’s just what NYWC does each day when they help women-identifying and gender-diverse individuals who are struggling, isolated or new to Canada.

“We’re excited to celebrate the accomplishments and progress of women in Canada and around the globe at our free IWD event, while also shining a light on the needs of community women who are still experiencing economic barriers, isolation and increasing rates of gender-based violence,” says Iris Fabbro, Executive Director of North York Women’s Centre.

NYWC program participants appreciate the support. “I feel empowered,” said one recent NYWC participant. “I am so grateful for NYWC. I am so happy that this support system is available, especially when it’s so hard to heal from pain and past traumatic events.”

Community members and nonprofit partners are also looking forward to a variety of upcoming events and resources from North York Women’s Centre, such as:

• The free IWD "Empower-Her Showcase" event on Friday, 8 March, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 116 Industry Street will offer valuable resources, shared knowledge, and connections, along with a FREE lunch, a FREE swag bag, and prizes. Reimbursement for local public transport costs and free childminding services will also be provided to ensure inclusivity. All are welcome, so register today! bit.ly/nywciwd2024. For more information about the event, contact Prevania Padayachee.

• The "Ending Gender-Based Violence Toolkit," an online training initiative developed by NYWC and funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE), will also be available in March 2024. This toolkit is a comprehensive resource designed to empower organizations serving women, equipping them with essential tools to address safety, security, and privacy risks associated with digital gender-based violence services. For more information about the Ending GBV Toolkit, please contact Iris Fabbro.

• The free, online Women’s Empowerment Series programs will also run throughout 2024. These safe and confidential group sessions are led by skilled facilitators and offer independent learning and one-on-one support to help participants build self-esteem, confidence, coping skills and goals.

• NYWC’s STEPS to Work program helps participants develop an individualized path to employment. Through one-on-one support and a workshop series, the program includes a guided exploration of work options, support managing potential barriers and connections to training, education or employment programs that match individual goals.

Contact executive director Iris Fabbro or visit NYWC.org to find out more about NYWC’s mission, volunteer opportunities, team and services and programs, as well as testimonials from women who benefit from our programming.

About North York Women’s Centre:

Since 1988, the North York Women’s Centre has been supporting women across Toronto. With free programs, skill development initiatives, and personalized support, NYWC cultivates a community dedicated to promoting equality and empowering women. Having assisted 499 women in the past year alone, NYWC continually strives to provide women with resources, support, and a platform for dialogue to address issues related to gender equality and women's rights. For more information or media inquiries, contact Executive Director Iris Fabbro.