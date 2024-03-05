Neostella Awarded on Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 List
Milwaukee-based Tech Firm Honored for the Second Consecutive Year
Being recognized as a Forbes Top Startup Employer for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honor, and it speaks volumes about the incredible team we've built.”MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neostella, a global software and technology solutions firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced they have been selected as one of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2024. Neostella was also recognized by Forbes in 2023, joining a select group of companies to earn this distinction for a second time. The annual list evaluates 2,600 startup candidates in their reputation as an employer, employee satisfaction, and growth and ultimately awards the 500 businesses that rank the highest. The awards list can be viewed on Forbes’ website.
— Matt Lautz
Utilizing data gathered by Forbes and Statista via social listening campaign and other extensive research, it should come as no surprise that Forbes selected Neostella as one of America’s top startup employers again this year. As an employer, Neostella prioritizes a culture of growth and well-being. Equipping employees with training and mentoring that establish a strong infrastructure, the company also maintains “work hard, play hard” mentality – providing workplace flexibility and a comprehensive benefits package that promotes work-life balance.
“Being recognized as a Forbes Top Startup Employer for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honor that speaks volumes about the incredible team we've built,” said Neostella Founder & CEO Matt Lautz. “This achievement is a celebration of our shared commitment to pushing boundaries and nurturing a culture where everyone can excel.”
Founded in 2019 as UiPath robotic process automation (RPA) consulting and implementation firm, Neostella has since expanded its technology footprint to include the Work-Relay app for Salesforce, Legal Solutions, Integration Platform as a Service, and more – fueling the firm's rapid growth. Neostella recently surpassed 275 employees across offices in three countries, and anticipates that growth will continue through the remainder of 2024 and beyond.
