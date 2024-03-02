Anna Covert Releases Digital Marketing Book & Podcast
Unlocking the secrets of digital marketing, explaining strategies that deliver success.
I am passionate about helping business owners navigate the world of digital marketing. Too often they have been ‘sold’ digital solutions that don’t work or are not able to be verified. That ends now!”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Covert, the founder of Covert Communication, the largest digital marketing firm in Hawaii has added to her accomplishments with the addition of a book, weekly blogs, and a podcast. Over the past twenty years, Anna has become recognized in the industry as an authority in digital advertising and is known for her unwavering business ethics. A powerhouse, Covert has worked with hundreds of companies worldwide, in a wide range of industries. In alignment with her deep knowledge of the digital world, Anna recently completed a book titled The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing. Published by Forbes Books, it is available for presale on major online bookstores and will hit retail shelves June 18, 2024.
— Anna Covert, Author, Podcaster, and Principal of Covert Communication
To support the message of the book and to help readers get the most current ideas about digital marketing, Forbes will publish a monthly blog from Anna on digital-related subjects like: Are We Approaching the End of the Data Age? and FOMO and AI: Do You Have Fear of Missing Out? And more.
Extending the message of the book even further, Anna is also producing a podcast, also called The Covert Code, where she features case studies, best practices, and more for businesses of all types and especially for solar companies (a specialty of Anna and Covert Communication). The podcasts feature clients and high-level marketers and are energetic and entertaining while also being learning experiences.
“I have become passionate about helping business owners navigate the world of digital marketing,” stated Anna Covert, Author, Podcaster, and Principal of Covert Communication. “Too often they have been ‘sold’ digital solutions that don’t work or are not able to be verified. I hope that ends now!”
Find out more about Anna, the book, and the podcasts, and speaking engagements at: annacovert.com
ABOUT COVERT COMMUNICATION GROUP OF COMPANIES
Anna Covert is an unstoppable force in marketing and is especially proficient in the digital space. She heads Covert Communication, a full-service advertising & marketing agency that specializes in online marketing but carries out all aspects of both traditional and the latest in marketing trends. As needs arose in aspects of advertising not normally seen under an ad agency umbrella, Anna and her team formulated new ideas and created the platforms to take them to market. These culminated in her recent book: The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing and The Covert Code Podcast.
Other services that Anna and her companies provide are:
Covert Communication – Integrated Marketing. Helping brands extend their traditional marketing efforts online, providing innovative, results-driven, integrated digital solutions. Full agency services include branding, print, broadcast, collateral, public relations and, of course, website design/development, search, digital marketing, remarketing, social media, as well as API integration.
Trusting Solar Calculator (Solar Wizard) – Solar calculator app that provides estimates of solar costs and savings for residential and commercial installations. Completely customizable, multi-languages, allows the inclusion of batteries, EVs, UTM tracking, and financing options.
Arial Impacts – Customized postcards showing homeowners solar on their roof with the estimated savings. Solar companies can target all possible homeowners with their sales proposition.
Reatium.io – An open-source web platform.
MANA – Software to save time and money. In Hawaiian MANA means power. The mission is to connect application programming interfaces through custom code without the use of Zapier or third-party services.
Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
+ +1 808-256-6759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn