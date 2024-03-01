Senate Committee Hearing on Post-COVID Trends in NJ Colleges & Universities

TRENTON – The Senate Higher Education Committee’s meeting on Monday will include a public hearing to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the educational experience of students in New Jersey’s colleges and universities, said Senator Joe Cryan, the committee’s chair.

“The pandemic had a significant impact on the educational experiences of students and educators at our institutions of higher education,” said Senator Cryan (D-Union). “In many cases, it was extremely disruptive. The reliance on remote learning and the loss of social interactions that are an important part of college life could have consequences that extend into the post-COVID timeframe. It’s important to gain a full understanding of the impact on student outcomes and on the intellectual and psychological wellbeing of students, faculty and others.”

The participants who will testify include:

David Goldman, Ph.D.

Director of Teaching, Learning, and Assessment

Office of Undergraduate Education, Rutgers University – New Brunswick

Salvador Mena, Ph.D.

Senior Vice Chancellor for the Student Experience

Rutgers University – New Brunswick

Dr. Christopher Catching

VP of Student Affairs, Stockton University

Dr. Michael Middleton

Provost, Ramapo College of New Jersey

Dr. Suzanne McCotter

Interim Provost, TCNJ

President Anthony Iacono

County College of Morris

Dr. Ariella Panck

Dean of Student Success, County College of Morris

President Margaret McMenamin

Union College of Union County

Dr. Demond Hargrove

VP for Student Development

Union College of Union County

Rory O’Brien McElwee

VP for Student Affairs, Rowan University

The Senate Higher Education Committee will meet on Monday, March 4th at 10:00 AM in Committee Room 1, State House Annex, Trenton. The hearing will be available via the OLS website (https://www.njleg.state.nj.us/live-proceedings).

The following bills will also be considered:

S1519 (Turner)

Requires post-secondary educational institutions to collect and report employment data for certain graduates.

S1625 (Zwicker)

Requires annual report on New Jersey College Loans to Assist State Students (NJCLASS) Loan Program to include information on borrower delinquency and administrative wage garnishments.

S2208 (Ruiz)

Requires Secretary of Higher Education to create and maintain database of Educational Opportunity Fund student admissions.

S2611 (Ruiz)

Requires public institutions of higher education to provide menstrual products in all campus buildings.