Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,053 in the last 365 days.

Department of Revenue reminds homeowners of the owner-occupied property tax relief deadline

PIERRE, S.D. -- NEW homeowners have until March 15 to apply for owner-occupied classification on their property, which provides property tax relief through a reduced school general fund levy.

 

Any South Dakotan who owned and occupied a home before November 1, 2023, is eligible at this time. An individual may only have one owner-occupied classification in the state.

 

Homeowners who have previously received this classification and still own and occupy the same home will continue to receive the property tax reduction without re-applying.

 

Taxpayers can check their county notices to verify whether they are already classified as owner-occupied. By looking at their most recent tax bill or assessment notice, a homeowner should see a denotation of an ‘OO’ or some variation of an abbreviation of the words ‘owner-occupied’. The local county director of equalization’s office can also look up the property and let the individual know whether they already have the classification.

 

Homeowners must apply for this classification through their local county director of equalization. The form can be found online at https://sddor.seamlessdocs.com/f/3001 and can even be submitted electronically through the Department of Revenue website.

 

If applicants have questions about the owner-occupied program, they are encouraged to contact their local county director of equalization.

You just read:

Department of Revenue reminds homeowners of the owner-occupied property tax relief deadline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more