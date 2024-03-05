True Value at Argonne Village: A Success Story of Elevating Online Presence and SEO Ranking
We started with 14 website visits, and on our September report, we were at 310, with 207 originating from Google searches. When you search 'where to buy paint near me', we are now #1.”SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Value at Argonne Village is a locally owned hardware store nestled in Spokane Valley, Washington. They offer an extensive range of products, from hunting and fishing gear to pet supplies, paints, live indoor plants, and even a rental department. Additionally, they provide essential services like key cutting, chip key services, small engine repairs, delivery, and indoor plant repotting.
— Keven Fisher
A Strategic Partnership: Elevating Online Presence
Around six months ago, General Manager Keven Fisher and his team joined forces with New Media Retailer to give their website a much-needed upgrade. Their primary goal was to establish a strong community presence while projecting a professional online image. The seamless integration of a rental site with their main webpage was expertly executed by New Media Retailer. The introduction of online rentals, coupled with the convenience of scheduling appointments in advance, has achieved enthusiastic responses from their customers. Additionally, the option to buy online and pick up in-store caters to those seeking a hassle-free shopping experience, ultimately expanding True Value's reach beyond their physical walls.
A Collaborative Success: NMR Partnership in Action
Keven attests to the seamless collaboration with NMR and the guidance from their dedicated marketing specialist, Abigail, highlighting the convenience of receiving timely reminders from her on keeping their opening hours updated and monthly website maintenance on track for customer convenience. The utilization of analytics reports has also proven successful, demonstrating remarkable progress in the short time the site has been live. New Media Retailer's services have exceeded expectations, aligning perfectly with True Value's goals for their online presence.
Reaping the Benefits: The Impact of Online Purchasing
They’ve observed that the integration of online purchasing has resulted in a wave of new customers, drawn by the promise of faster order fulfillment, and the option to pick up products at the customers' convenience. By avoiding costly shipping and delivery fees, True Value at Argonne Village has made the checkout process more appealing, resulting in increased online sales. Notably, there has also been a surge in inquiries for directions on how to get to the store, translating into increased foot traffic too.
A Bright Future: Climbing the Ranks on Google
The horizon looks promising for True Value at Argonne Village. With a strategic focus on website development and SEO, they've risen from the fourth spot to claim the coveted second position in ‘local hardware stores near me’ searches on Google. Recognizing the importance of keeping business details current, they've made it easier than ever for customers to locate them online and shop via their website, as well as draw more visitors into their hardware store with SEO efforts.
