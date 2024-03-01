Republic Bank presents cheque to PMAD partner, West Dominica Federation

(Castries, Saint Lucia) – On Monday, February 19, 2024, Republic Bank (EC) Limited (RBEC) held a cheque presentation for one of its remaining 2023 PMAD partners, the West Dominica Federation. The Power to Make a Difference (PMAD) programme encourages collaboration with like-minded partners to create a meaningful impact that helps build a better tomorrow. The programme supports noble initiatives that aim to improve communities through the forging of meaningful, long-standing partnerships with civil society, community groups and non-Governmental organizations.

In 2023, the Bank awarded grants to its first cohort of 16 partners who represented

a wide array of social investment programs throughout the East Caribbean.

The West Dominica Federation’s Project, ‘Improving the possibilities of at-risk boys from vulnerable communities’, provides positive male leadership to young boys, especially those with educational and emotional challenges in Grades 3 – 6 through a local Boys Club where they will be exposed to many positive and educational opportunities that they would not normally have access to including career counseling, environmental awareness, traditional cultural practices, basic life skills and health and wellness education.

At the handover ceremony at the Bank’s Hillsborough Branch in Roseau, Dominica,

RBEC Managing Director, Tracy Bartholomew, presented the NGO with a cheque for EC$51,500.

“We are delighted to be entering our second year of the PMAD programme and to be

able to provide grants to organizations like the West Dominica Federation. Organizations like these have an invaluable impact on our society and align with the Bank’s commitment to enhance the lives of people in the Eastern Caribbean”, says Bartholomew.